FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Results of Annual General Meeting

19 September 2025

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Based on an Issued Share Capital of 44,743,487 FWT Shares at the voting record date, 1.90% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion (%) Votes Against (%) Votes Withheld 1 94.81 5.17 0.02 7,952 2 89.24 6.29 4.47 3,108 3 84.28 8.42 7.30 217,914 4 90.90 8.31 0.79 208,658 5 88.32 9.23 2.45 208,739 6 90.10 6.91 2.99 218,400 7 93.18 5.34 1.48 24,727 8 94.23 5.19 0.58 8,192 9 91.85 7.04 1.11 23,533 10 91.72 6.52 1.76 14,665 11 91.52 5.12 3.36 0

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181