FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Results of Annual General Meeting
19 September 2025

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Based on an Issued Share Capital of 44,743,487 FWT Shares at the voting record date, 1.90% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (%)Votes at Discretion (%)Votes Against (%)Votes Withheld
194.815.170.027,952
289.246.294.473,108
384.288.427.30217,914
490.908.310.79208,658
588.329.232.45208,739
690.106.912.99218,400
793.185.341.4824,727
894.235.190.588,192
991.857.041.1123,533
1091.726.521.7614,665
1191.525.123.360

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


