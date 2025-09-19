Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Industry to Grow by $21.4 Billion During 2025-2030: Strategic Partnerships and Digital Transformation Shape the Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The heavy-duty truck parts aftermarket is rapidly transforming, shaped by technological advances, regulatory requirements, and evolving supply chains. Industry leaders face new pressures-and opportunities-as fleets require greater uptime, predictive maintenance, and seamless access to replacement components.

Market Snapshot: Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket

The Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market grew from USD 89.06 billion in 2024 to USD 92.73 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.22%, reaching USD 114.14 billion by 2030. This upward momentum reflects increasing demand for reliable replacement components and technology-driven service models. Rising adoption of telematics, digitized inventory monitoring, and stricter emissions regulations are reshaping the business landscape. Regional variations-driven by economic investment, fleet modernization, and local compliance-further diversify the market's progression and competitive composition.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across multiple dimensions, delivering actionable insights for decision-makers.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Advanced digitalization is shifting aftermarket processes from reactive replacement to proactive optimization. Predictive analytics and telematics are now essential for managing component lifecycles and minimizing downtime.

Electrification alters the product landscape, increasing demand for high-voltage and battery management components while reducing reliance on legacy engine parts.

Workforce development is critical; the service workforce must master diagnostics, electronics, and software integration as truck technologies grow more complex.

Strategic partnerships are strengthening market positions, with OEMs, technology platforms, and training institutions collaborating to deliver complete lifecycle solutions.

Supply chain disruptions and regulatory uncertainty-such as regional tariff changes-require agile sourcing, diversified vendor networks, and enhanced inventory planning.

Tariff Impact: Navigating 2025 Regulatory Shifts

The implementation of new U.S. tariff measures in 2025 is expected to reshape cost structures, driving distributors and fleet operators to reassess procurement strategies and diversify supplier bases. These adjustments encourage closer collaboration with domestic manufacturers and more deliberate inventory planning to ensure operational consistency. Increased dialogue with policymakers and partnerships for supply chain resilience become essential as industry stakeholders seek clarity on future tariff reforms and potential exemptions for critical safety components.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis is built on a mixed-methods approach. Primary research included executive interviews across manufacturing, distribution, and fleet operations, as well as targeted industry surveys. Secondary research spanned trade reports, regulatory filings, market databases, and competitive benchmarking. An expert advisory panel validated segmentation, scenario analysis, and market insights for reliability and alignment with real-world industry practices.

Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders

Gain a granular understanding of market segmentation to inform product strategy and investments in technology or workforce training.

Anticipate shifts in the competitive environment by benchmarking innovation, partnerships, and regulatory trends across leading global and regional players.

Apply actionable recommendations for agile sourcing and digital transformation to maintain operational continuity and minimize the impact of policy or economic disruption.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $92.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rising demand for sustainable remanufactured heavy-duty truck parts to reduce fleet operational costs

5.2. Impact of advanced telematics on aftermarket parts supply chain transparency and efficiency

5.3. Growth of integrated digital platforms for predictive maintenance in heavy-duty truck fleets

5.4. Shift towards electric heavy-duty truck components driving aftermarket parts innovation

5.5. Adoption of augmented reality for remote diagnostics and parts installation training in the aftermarket

5.6. Influence of stringent emissions regulations on demand for heavy-duty exhaust after-treatment components

5.7. Expansion of e-commerce channels reshaping distribution models in the heavy-duty truck parts aftermarket

5.8. Surge in predictive maintenance solutions using telematics data analytics for heavy-duty truck parts

5.9. Adoption of 3D printing for on-demand production of complex heavy-duty truck replacement parts

5.10. Supply chain diversification strategies to mitigate semiconductor shortages in the heavy-duty truck aftermarket



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Body & Cabin Components

8.3. Brake Systems

8.3.1. Brake Pads

8.3.2. Drums

8.3.3. Rotors

8.4. Cooling Systems

8.5. Electrical & Electronics

8.6. Engine Components

8.6.1. Camshafts

8.6.2. Crankshafts

8.6.3. Pistons

8.6.4. Rings

8.7. Exhaust Systems & Emissions Control

8.8. Suspension & Steering

8.9. Tires & Wheels

8.10. Transmission & Drivetrain

8.10.1. Clutches

8.10.2. Drivetrain

8.10.3. Transmission



9. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Class

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Class 7 Trucks

9.3. Class 8 Trucks



10. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Service Provider

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Authorized Dealerships & OEM Service Centers

10.3. Fleet Maintenance Service Providers

10.4. Independent Repair Shops & Garages



11. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Offline

11.3. Online



12. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Fleet Operators

12.2.1. Construction & Mining Companies

12.2.2. Logistics & Transportation Companies

12.3. Individual Vehicle Owners



13. Americas Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

The companies profiled in this Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket report include:

