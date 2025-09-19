Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Industry to Grow by $21.4 Billion During 2025-2030: Strategic Partnerships and Digital Transformation Shape the Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The heavy-duty truck parts aftermarket is rapidly transforming, shaped by technological advances, regulatory requirements, and evolving supply chains. Industry leaders face new pressures-and opportunities-as fleets require greater uptime, predictive maintenance, and seamless access to replacement components.
Market Snapshot: Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket
The Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market grew from USD 89.06 billion in 2024 to USD 92.73 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.22%, reaching USD 114.14 billion by 2030. This upward momentum reflects increasing demand for reliable replacement components and technology-driven service models. Rising adoption of telematics, digitized inventory monitoring, and stricter emissions regulations are reshaping the business landscape. Regional variations-driven by economic investment, fleet modernization, and local compliance-further diversify the market's progression and competitive composition.
Scope & Segmentation
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across multiple dimensions, delivering actionable insights for decision-makers.
- Product Types: Body and cabin components, brake systems, cooling systems, electrical and electronics, engine components (camshafts, crankshafts, pistons, rings), exhaust and emissions control, suspension and steering parts, tires and wheels, transmission and drivetrain (clutches, transmission assemblies).
- Vehicle Classes: Class 7 trucks and Class 8 trucks, each with distinct component demand and maintenance patterns.
- Service Providers: Authorized dealerships and OEM service centers, fleet maintenance service providers, independent repair shops, and garages.
- Distribution Channels: Traditional offline outlets and digital online platforms providing inventory visibility and expedited fulfillment.
- End Users: Fleet operators in sectors such as construction, mining, logistics, and individual truck owners with varying maintenance needs.
- Regions Covered: Americas (including key U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), and Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian markets).
- Technological Trends: Integration of telematics, predictive maintenance analytics, cloud diagnostics, and emerging powertrain technologies.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Advanced digitalization is shifting aftermarket processes from reactive replacement to proactive optimization. Predictive analytics and telematics are now essential for managing component lifecycles and minimizing downtime.
- Electrification alters the product landscape, increasing demand for high-voltage and battery management components while reducing reliance on legacy engine parts.
- Workforce development is critical; the service workforce must master diagnostics, electronics, and software integration as truck technologies grow more complex.
- Strategic partnerships are strengthening market positions, with OEMs, technology platforms, and training institutions collaborating to deliver complete lifecycle solutions.
- Supply chain disruptions and regulatory uncertainty-such as regional tariff changes-require agile sourcing, diversified vendor networks, and enhanced inventory planning.
Tariff Impact: Navigating 2025 Regulatory Shifts
The implementation of new U.S. tariff measures in 2025 is expected to reshape cost structures, driving distributors and fleet operators to reassess procurement strategies and diversify supplier bases. These adjustments encourage closer collaboration with domestic manufacturers and more deliberate inventory planning to ensure operational consistency. Increased dialogue with policymakers and partnerships for supply chain resilience become essential as industry stakeholders seek clarity on future tariff reforms and potential exemptions for critical safety components.
Methodology & Data Sources
This analysis is built on a mixed-methods approach. Primary research included executive interviews across manufacturing, distribution, and fleet operations, as well as targeted industry surveys. Secondary research spanned trade reports, regulatory filings, market databases, and competitive benchmarking. An expert advisory panel validated segmentation, scenario analysis, and market insights for reliability and alignment with real-world industry practices.
Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders
- Gain a granular understanding of market segmentation to inform product strategy and investments in technology or workforce training.
- Anticipate shifts in the competitive environment by benchmarking innovation, partnerships, and regulatory trends across leading global and regional players.
- Apply actionable recommendations for agile sourcing and digital transformation to maintain operational continuity and minimize the impact of policy or economic disruption.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$92.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rising demand for sustainable remanufactured heavy-duty truck parts to reduce fleet operational costs
5.2. Impact of advanced telematics on aftermarket parts supply chain transparency and efficiency
5.3. Growth of integrated digital platforms for predictive maintenance in heavy-duty truck fleets
5.4. Shift towards electric heavy-duty truck components driving aftermarket parts innovation
5.5. Adoption of augmented reality for remote diagnostics and parts installation training in the aftermarket
5.6. Influence of stringent emissions regulations on demand for heavy-duty exhaust after-treatment components
5.7. Expansion of e-commerce channels reshaping distribution models in the heavy-duty truck parts aftermarket
5.8. Surge in predictive maintenance solutions using telematics data analytics for heavy-duty truck parts
5.9. Adoption of 3D printing for on-demand production of complex heavy-duty truck replacement parts
5.10. Supply chain diversification strategies to mitigate semiconductor shortages in the heavy-duty truck aftermarket
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Body & Cabin Components
8.3. Brake Systems
8.3.1. Brake Pads
8.3.2. Drums
8.3.3. Rotors
8.4. Cooling Systems
8.5. Electrical & Electronics
8.6. Engine Components
8.6.1. Camshafts
8.6.2. Crankshafts
8.6.3. Pistons
8.6.4. Rings
8.7. Exhaust Systems & Emissions Control
8.8. Suspension & Steering
8.9. Tires & Wheels
8.10. Transmission & Drivetrain
8.10.1. Clutches
8.10.2. Drivetrain
8.10.3. Transmission
9. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Class
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Class 7 Trucks
9.3. Class 8 Trucks
10. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Service Provider
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Authorized Dealerships & OEM Service Centers
10.3. Fleet Maintenance Service Providers
10.4. Independent Repair Shops & Garages
11. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.3. Online
12. Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Fleet Operators
12.2.1. Construction & Mining Companies
12.2.2. Logistics & Transportation Companies
12.3. Individual Vehicle Owners
13. Americas Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Aftermarket report include:
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
- AB Volvo
- Brembo S.p.A.
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Consolidated Metco, Inc. by Amsted Industries
- Continental AG
- Cummins Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Dana Incorporated
- Eaton Corporation plc
- First Motion Products
- Gates Corporation
- General Truck Parts & Equipment
- Illinois Auto Truck Co., Inc.
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- LKQ Corporation
- MAHLE Aftermarket GmbH
- PACCAR Inc
- Premier Truck Parts by Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
- RealTruck, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAF-HOLLAND
- Setco Automotive Limited
- Tenneco Inc.
- The Timken Company
- Wabtec Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjcqja
