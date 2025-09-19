Administration of Financial Markets in South Africa 2025 | US Trade Policies Continue to Weigh on Global and Local Investment Sentiment

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Administration of Financial Markets in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the administration of financial markets in South Africa encompasses the activities of stock exchanges and regulatory bodies overseeing equity, bond, derivative, commodity and futures trading. It includes information on the size of the sector such as market capitalisation, number of listed companies, trades and volumes.

The report provides information on brokerage firms and the role of the Public Investment Corporation and major banks. There is information on the equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies and commodities markets, notable players, corporate actions, regulations, and influencing factors such as governance and IT.

There are profiles of four companies, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), A2X Markets, the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSA), and The Integrated Exchange (I-EX).

Introduction

The JSE remains Africa's largest and most established exchange, ranked the 19th largest globally by market capitalisation.

Challenges include declining trading volumes and a continued delisting trend.

Alternative exchanges are expanding their role in improving market competitiveness.

Industry trends include stronger regulatory enforcement, accelerated technology adoption and digitisation, and a growing focus on sustainable finance.

Exchanges are exploring alternative digital investment products.

South African exchanges remain resilient despite global market pressures and subdued domestic growth, supported by improved investor sentiment.

Market Trends

Continued orientation with global best practices.

Designation of crypto assets as financial products.

Digital infrastructure expansion.

Growing cross-border market integration and regional integration initiatives with exploration into dual listings.

Growth in product innovation, such as ETFs and ESG integration.

Growth in the retail market.

Increasing enforcement efforts from FSCA, FIS and SARB.

Market Opportunities

Rapid growth of fintech ecosystem.

Rise in company executive and leadership accountability.

Rise of alternative assets and private markets.

Strengthening of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

Technological transformation.

Growth in alternative asset classes and new products.

Mobile-based trading platforms.

Asset managers and exchanges can develop ESG-compliant and sustainability-focused investments.

Market Challenges

Cross-border and capital flow restrictions.

Cross-border integration gaps.

Cyberattack vulnerability.

Delistings, declining new listings and shrinking equity market.

ESG and sustainability pressures.

Geopolitical tensions and global economic volatility.

Increasing compliance and reporting requirements.

Low retail investor participation.

Market concentration.

Opaqueness of OTC market activity.

Reliance on ongoing technological demands.

Skills gaps and shortages.

Market Outlook

South African equities remain attractive for income-focused investors due to higher dividend yields than the emerging market average and low share valuations.

South African stocks were expected to extend their gains in the second half of 2025, but returns may be inhibited by slow economic growth and global volatility.

Fewer new listings and continued delistings erode market depth and asset diversity.

These factors may dampen the recent strong equity market performance and affect the outlook for exchanges.

US trade policies continue to weigh on global and local investment sentiment.

Should South Africa be removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist by October 2025, foreign investor confidence could be renewed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.6. Cybersecurity and IT issues

6.7. Governance and Fraud

6.8. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A 2 X (PTY) LTD

Cape Town Stock Exchange (PTY) Ltd (The)

Integrated Exchange(PTY) Ltd (The)

JSE Ltd

