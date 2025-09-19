Hyper Automation Industry Worth Over $208 Billion by 2034: Appian Corporation, UiPath, and Wipro Limited Dominate the Current Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyper Automation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyper automation market reached approximately USD 45.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 208.48 billion by 2034. Hyper automation, utilizing technologies such as AI, machine learning, business process management, and robotic process automation (RPA), is transforming business operations and IT processes worldwide.

Key Trends in the Market

The integration of low-code solutions is streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiency. These solutions make hyper-automation tools accessible for SMEs and provide large enterprises with a comprehensive range of automation tools tailored to different process scales.

Process mining is gaining traction as it helps businesses thoroughly examine processes, optimize efficiency, and anticipate future trends, further propelling market growth.

The commodification and widespread deployment of RPA enable IT teams to tackle complex tasks while facilitating collaboration between business and IT departments, leading to significant time and cost savings.

Market Segmentation

The report provides an extensive analysis based on the following segments:

Breakup by Component: Software, Hardware, Services.

Software, Hardware, Services. Breakup by Function: Finance and Accounting, Human Resource, Marketing and Sales, Operations and Supply Chain, IT.

Finance and Accounting, Human Resource, Marketing and Sales, Operations and Supply Chain, IT. Breakup by Technology: Biometrics, Computer Vision, Chatbots, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Learning, Natural Language Generation, RPA.

Biometrics, Computer Vision, Chatbots, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Learning, Natural Language Generation, RPA. Breakup by Enterprise Size: Large-Size Enterprises, SMEs.

Large-Size Enterprises, SMEs. Breakup by End Use: Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation and Logistics.

Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation and Logistics. Breakup by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Share by Enterprise Size

Large enterprises dominate the hyper automation market due to their early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The intricate operations within these organizations benefit from advanced tools that enhance business agility and efficiency. Hyper automation tools facilitate seamless data transfer and interaction among employees, allowing them to focus on complex business operations.

Market Share by Region

North America holds a substantial market share, driven by rapid digitalization and technological advancement. Manufacturers in the region are adopting hyper automation to boost productivity and cut operational costs. The automotive sector's steady growth also fuels demand as carmakers leverage hyper automation to minimize production expenses and timescales. Investments in IoT and robotic automation by market players further enhance competitive advantage.

Competitive Landscape

The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of key players, examining their competitive landscape and developments, including mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans.

Appian Corporation: Headquartered in Virginia, US, Appian specializes in cloud computing and software, assisting enterprises in optimizing processes through automation.

Headquartered in Virginia, US, Appian specializes in cloud computing and software, assisting enterprises in optimizing processes through automation. UiPath: Based in New York, US, this software company focuses on RPA, providing automation services across various sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Based in New York, US, this software company focuses on RPA, providing automation services across various sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Wipro Limited: A multinational technology company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, offering services that include AI, business processes, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Other significant market players include IBM Corporation, Automation Anywhere, Inc., SolveXia Pty Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Simple Fractal, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc., and Digital Catalyst LLC, among others.

