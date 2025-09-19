Exploring Alternatives: How Brands Can Adapt to US Synthetic Dye Regulations

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Impact of Synthetic Dye Ban on US Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis of the challenges that brands operating in the food and drinks industry in the US may face, as synthetic dyes are phased out. The report provides: introductions to consumer attitudes regarding processed food, familiarity and safety, and the regulatory landscape surrounding artificial dyes; a deep dive into artificial dyes, their usage, and potential alternatives to them; and opportunities for innovation and commanding thought leadership within the field of natural dyes.



Increasing concerns over the safety of artificial colorants-particularly dyes such as Red 3, Yellow 5, and Blue 1-are prompting legislative action and intensifying pressure on federal agencies to reconsider approvals. The report explores how these developments may disrupt current product formulations, create reformulation costs, and alter brand positioning strategies, and suggests alternative additions brands could use. It also analyzes how shifting consumer preferences-particularly among parents and health-conscious buyers-are accelerating demand for naturally-derived color alternatives.



Report Scope

US consumer sentiment is shifting towards looking unfavorably on artificial ingredients. That said, the concern levels are still lower than the global average.

The regulatory landscape is complex around the globe, however the general trend is that the US market is subject to less regulation than the EU. Moving forward, the EU market shows potential to act as a model for the US market.

Although scope exists for the replacement of synthetic dyes with natural dyes, there exists concern about their consistency, stability, and price.

Reasons to Buy

Consumer Insight focused analysis of consumers' decision making and what it means for operators as well as the market as a whole.

Learn about core drivers of the market shifts and how these are likely to play out in the future from a consumer insight perspective.

Relevant product examples will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered from success stories in the industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Red Dye

Yellow Dye

Blue Dye

Innovation Opportunities

Takeaways

Appendix

Company Coverage

Smart Sweets

Honest Kids

Annie's Homegrown

Tillamook

Rubicon

Nature's Path

Haribo

UNREAL

Innocent Smoothies

