U.S. Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Size and Share Outlook (2025-2034) Featuring Hurco Companies, Siemens, Protomatic, JTEKT Corp., FANUC Corp. and More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States computer numerical controls (CNC) market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to reach approximately USD 12.16 billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 4.90% from 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to grow to nearly USD 19.62 billion by 2034.

The resurgence in U.S. automobile manufacturing, bolstered by government incentives and rising consumer demand, saw a 9.6% year-on-year growth in automotive production in North America in 2023. Sales of light vehicles in the U.S. increased by 2.7% year-on-year in Q1 2024, reaching 15.4 million units. Innovations in vehicle design are expected to drive demand for CNC machines like lathe and milling equipment, which are crucial for producing automotive components, thus facilitating market expansion.

In 2022, the U.S. manufacturing industry contributed around $2.3 trillion to the GDP. It accounted for 11.4% of the value added to economic growth, employing 9.6% of the U.S. workforce. The industry is a key producer of consumer electronics, chemicals, food, and tobacco products. As CNC machines contribute to cost reduction and minimized waste, they are expected to positively shape market dynamics.

Key Trends and Developments

The U.S. CNC market growth is impacted by efforts to address labor shortages, increased robotics and automation adoption, reshoring manufacturing operations, and strengthened regulations.

Notable developments include:

Aug. 9, 2024: Hurco Companies, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Kawasaki Robotics.

Hurco Companies, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Kawasaki Robotics. Apr. 24, 2024: Tormach launched the 1500MX CNC machine for enhanced milling operations.

Tormach launched the 1500MX CNC machine for enhanced milling operations. Aug. 1, 2023: Okuma America Corporation unveiled the Okuma OSP-P500.

Okuma America Corporation unveiled the Okuma OSP-P500. Feb. 10, 2020: JTEKT Machinery became the exclusive importer of Ace Micromatic Group's tools.

Measures to combat labor shortages, such as the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions, bolster market value. Automation and robotics further enhance production capabilities, bridging the skill gap. Meanwhile, reshoring operations mitigate supply chain disruptions, fostering market growth.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act are expected to catalyze investments, driving CNC market expansion. By reducing waste and optimizing production, CNCs are transformative for factory outputs.

Market Segmentation and Share

The report segments the market by machine type, application, and region. The Mideast is projected to dominate with 18% market share, while the Great Lakes region expects a growth CAGR of 5.6% due to escalated infrastructure developments.

Leading Companies

Key players like Siemens AG, JTEKT Corp., FANUC Corp., and Haas Automation, Inc. drive the market by providing cost-effective CNC solutions. Their contributions support the integration of CNCs in factories, enhancing production efficiency and lowering costs.

The market report also includes Hurco Companies, Inc., Protomatic Inc., AMS Micromedical LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Nidec Corp., among others, as significant industry participants.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 North America Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America CNC Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America CNC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 United States Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 US CNC Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 US CNC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 United States CNC Market by Machine Type

7.1 Lathe Machine

7.2 Miller Machine

7.3 Laser Machine

7.4 Welding Machine

7.5 Winding Machine

7.6 Others

8 United States CNC Market by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Aerospace and Defense

8.3 Construction Equipment

8.4 Energy and Power

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Others

9 United States CNC Market by Region

9.1 New England

9.2 Mideast

9.3 Great Lakes

9.4 Plains

9.5 Southeast

9.6 Southwest

9.7 Rocky Mountain

9.8 Far West

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators of Demand

10.4 Key Indicators of Price

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles Hurco Companies, Inc. Siemens AG Protomatic Inc. JTEKT Corp. FANUC Corp. Haas Automation, Inc. DMG Mori Co. Ltd. AMS Micromedical LLC Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Nidec Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjgugl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.