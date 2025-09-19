United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis of Key Players Emerson Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and Yokogawa Electric

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom factory automation and industrial control systems market is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately USD 16 billion in 2024, with expectations to hit USD 42.26 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory underscores a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.20% from 2025 to 2034.

Factory automation and industrial control systems are essential in advancing industrial efficiencies and reducing costs. The expansion of the manufacturing sector and heightened competition propel industries to integrate advanced technologies, driving substantial growth in this market. Manufacturers benefit from improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs through these innovations.

The rising demand for manufacturing execution systems (MES) stands out, given their critical role in managing complex operations. MES facilitates precise planning, scheduling, and tracking, crucial for industries facing increasing complexity in manufacturing processes. Additionally, the popularity of cloud-based solutions boosts market demand, offering real-time access, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness that can be easily scaled.

Market Segmentation

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market segmented by component, solution, and end use.

Market Breakup by Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Motors and Drives

Sensors and Transmitters

Others

Market Breakup by Solution

SCADA

PLC

DCS

MES

Industrial Safety

PAM

Market Breakup by End Use

Automotive

Chemical and Petrochemical

Utility

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Others

Market Share by Component

Machine vision commands a significant market share due to its wide applicability in monitoring, assembly, and quality control. The integration of sensors and cameras enables remote analysis and error reduction. Progress in sensor technology and algorithms enhances accuracy, reliability, and cost-efficiency, elevating the demand for machine vision systems amidst the adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT.

Market Share by End Use

The UK's position as a pivotal automotive manufacturing hub amplifies the role of factory automation and industrial control systems. To meet soaring automotive demands, these systems are pivotal in streamlining processes like assembly, welding, and painting, thereby fostering technological advancements and accommodating the complexities of modern automotive manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

Utilizing Porter's five forces model, the report presents an in-depth assessment of key market players:

Emerson Electric Co : Specializing in electric motors and fans, Emerson caters to diverse industries, including automotive and power.

: Specializing in electric motors and fans, Emerson caters to diverse industries, including automotive and power. Siemens AG : Based in Munich, Siemens offers a comprehensive suite of products for sectors like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

: Based in Munich, Siemens offers a comprehensive suite of products for sectors like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Schneider Electric SE: This automation and energy management leader's portfolio spans building automation, low-voltage products, and industrial control.

Other notable players include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., OMRON Corporation, and Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Share by Region 5.4.1 North America 5.4.2 Europe 5.4.3 Asia Pacific 5.4.4 Latin America 5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market by Component

7.1 Industrial Robots

7.2 Machine Vision

7.3 Motors and Drives

7.4 Sensors and Transmitters

7.5 Others

8 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market by Solution

8.1 SCADA

8.2 PLC

8.3 DCS

8.4 MES

8.5 Industrial Safety

8.6 PAM

9 United Kingdom Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market by End Use

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.3 Utility

9.4 Pharmaceutical

9.5 Food and Beverage

9.6 Oil and Gas

9.7 Others

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles 11.5.1 Emerson Electric Co 11.5.2 Siemens AG 11.5.3 Schneider Electric SE 11.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 11.5.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation 11.5.6 Endress+Hauser 11.5.7 Honeywell International Inc. 11.5.8 Rockwell Automation Inc. 11.5.9 OMRON Corporation 11.5.10 Phoenix Control Systems Ltd. 11.5.11 Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kv0wx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.