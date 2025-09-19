Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Worth $4.95 Billion in 2025: Maxion Wheels, Accuride Corp, and Ronal Group Lead the Industry - Global Revenues to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive wheel aftermarket is at a critical inflection point, driving innovation across design, distribution, and sustainability. Senior industry executives face an evolving landscape marked by technology advancements and shifting procurement demands, making strategic oversight essential for navigating upcoming challenges and unlocking new value.

Market Snapshot: Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Overview

The Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market grew from USD 4.65 billion in 2024 to USD 4.95 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 6.26%, reaching USD 6.69 billion by 2030. Robust momentum arises from rising consumer interest in aesthetic customizations, enhanced vehicle performance, and integrated digital retail experiences. Senior leaders should track these developments to inform actionable market strategies targeting sustainable growth and competitive positioning.

Scope & Segmentation

This analysis comprehensively covers the dynamic landscape of the global automotive wheel aftermarket, presenting an in-depth view of critical growth areas, evolving procurement models, and regional differences. The industry is shaped by multiple influencing factors:

Vehicle Types: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars

Customization (aesthetic and functional), Performance Enhancement, Replacement Material Types: Alloy (cast and forged), Carbon Fiber, Steel

Aftermarket specialists, OEM Dealers Regions: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, the GCC, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and additional key markets)

Digital sales platforms, advanced material R&D, predictive analytics, direct-to-consumer models, 3D printing, and closed-loop recycling initiatives Companies Featured: Maxion Wheels S.A., Accuride Corporation, Ronal Group, Alcar Holding GmbH, Superior Industries International, Inc., Enkei Corporation, YHI International Limited, Mefro Wheels GmbH, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG, HRE Performance Wheels, LLC

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Innovation in wheel materials and manufacturing is a primary driver, with the adoption of carbon fiber and advanced alloys directly influencing product differentiation.

Digitalization has transformed sales channels, empowering direct-to-consumer engagement through online configuration tools and streamlining procurement lifecycles.

Sustainability is emerging as a strategic imperative via closed-loop recycling and eco-conscious materials, elevating supplier selection criteria and compliance standards.

Operational agility is critical-predictive analytics and AI-led supply chain management are essential for reducing lead times and managing inventory fluctuations.

Regional dynamics vary greatly; mature markets emphasize customization and integration, while emerging economies present opportunities for structured distribution and education about quality standards.

Strategic partnerships between manufacturers, digital platforms, and OEMs drive service innovation, enhancing customer retention and upscaling value propositions.

Tariff Impact: Shaping Cost and Sourcing Strategies in 2025

The 2025 implementation of enhanced United States tariffs will shift global supply chain and sourcing perspectives within the automotive wheel aftermarket. Increased import duties on wheels and key components are likely to elevate procurement costs, prompting decision-makers to reexamine networks and explore alternative options, including localized manufacturing or long-term supplier agreements. Companies are proactively adjusting inventory strategies and partnering with domestic providers to enhance price stability and resilience, while simultaneously innovating with value-added features to support premium positioning in light of cost pressures.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research integrates primary interviews with industry executives, OEM representatives, and aftermarket distributors, along with end-user focus groups, to deliver contextual insight into market drivers and barriers. Secondary validation includes regulatory filings, association reports, and peer-reviewed sources. Quantitative mapping involves triangulation of customs, shipment, and trade datasets, ensuring accuracy and relevance. Rigorous cross-verification protocols support reliability and stakeholder confidence.

Why This Report Matters

Offers actionable insights supporting strategic product development, market positioning, and channel optimization for senior leaders.

Enables anticipation of disruptive forces, including digital transformation and regulatory changes, to fortify supply chain resilience and profitability.

Facilitates regionally informed decision-making, leveraging segmentation analysis for targeted investments and expansion strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis



