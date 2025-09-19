Wine & Champagne Gifts Launches Early Holiday Corporate Gifting – Save Up To 15%

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season knocking, a festive array of offers has begun to unfold. And right on cue, Wine & Champagne Gifts has unveiled its holiday gift collection — with early order discounts of up to 15%. This opens a gateway of opportunities for the companies to plan ahead and select gifts for their clients, employees, or partners to show gratitude and appreciation.

Reflecting the broader trend of wine and champagne gifting in the season, the corporate world is witnessing a shift in how organizations approach holiday exchanges. In response to this trend, companies are incorporating wine and champagne into their seasonal corporate exchanges. To meet evolving corporate gifting practices, holiday wine gift baskets —adorned with premium-quality wines and complementary gourmet items—have become a notable option. Supporting these offerings, the company provides nationwide delivery, streamlining the management of corporate orders during the holiday season.

To accommodate large-scale business gifting, the company is offering corporate bulk ordering options, allowing corporate companies to organize holiday plans more efficiently. Corporate gift baskets can be tailored with personalized notes, company logos, brand name, or decorative accents, highlighting the rising preference for meaningful yet functional solutions in business gifting.

In line with its holiday rollout, Wine & Champagne Gifts has announced a structured discount plan for early corporate orders. Companies placing their orders by the end of October will receive a 15% discount, while those confirming by November 20 can still take advantage of a 10% discount. Beyond this date, no discounts will apply, underscoring the brand’s encouragement for businesses to plan gifting well ahead of the festive rush.

“You know, the holidays are really the one time of year when businesses get to slow down and appreciate the people they work with,” said Sam Gera, Marketing Manager at Wine & Champagne Gifts. “That’s what we kept in mind while putting this collection together. It’s not just about wine and baskets — it’s about giving companies an easy way to share something special, without the last-minute scramble.”

For navigating the individuals and companies, the brand has provided a list of the best wine gift baskets – a refined resource of top sellers, new arrivals, pairing ideas, and popular recommendations. It also showcases international varieties alongside favorites, offering inspiration for every palate.

To further assist companies, the brand has developed a guide featuring recommendations of popular wines, with a focus on the Best Wine for Corporate Gifts . It provides practical insights on varieties, gift baskets, and presentation, helping businesses choose gifts appropriate for the occasion and well-suited for professional recipients.

