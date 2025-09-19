Lysander Announces Wind-up of Lysander-Seamark Total Equity Fund, Lysander-Seamark Balanced Fund, and Lysander Balanced Income Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today its intention to wind up Lysander-Seamark Total Equity Fund, Lysander-Seamark Balanced Fund, and Lysander Balanced Income Fund (the “Funds”) effective on or about December 2, 2025 (the “Wind-Up Date”).

Effective today, the Funds will no longer accept any purchases, including purchases under systematic purchase programs. Investors may redeem or switch their units in the Funds prior to the Wind-Up Date. Investors who remain in any of the Funds as of the close of business on the Wind-Up Date will have their units redeemed and will receive cash as the redemption proceeds for such units.

Lysander will waive any short-term trading fees for switches or redemptions of Fund units. Lysander encourages investors to consult with their investment advisors to discuss their investment options and to understand the financial and tax implications associated with redeeming or switching their units of the Funds and the wind-up of the Funds.

In accordance with securities legislation, notice of the wind up will be sent to unitholders of the Funds no less than 60 days prior to the Wind-Up Date.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

