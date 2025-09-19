Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards





RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Elevance Health, Odyssey Logistics, TIAA, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Centria Healthcare & Fayetteville Public Works Commission. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO, chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate & Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh-Durham/Research Triangle, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

"Great CIOs understand how transformation is driven by both innovation and meaningful connections,” said Jaimee Robles, CharlotteCIO Chair.

Josh Bomba, TriangleCIO Chair, said “Across industries, great CIOs understand that transformation is driven by innovation and meaningful connections—and unlocking business value through technology is what turns vision into measurable impact.”

Meet the 2025 Carolina CIO ORBIE Award Winners:

Seemantini Godbole, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc., received the Leadership ORBIE.

Amish Patel, CTO, Elevance Health, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations Over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Maneet Singh, CIO, Odyssey Logistics, received the Global ORBIE for organizations Over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Sastry Durvasula, Chief Operating, Information & Digital Officer, TIAA, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.6 billion annual revenue.

Chris Beasley, VP & CIO, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Pawanjit Singh, CIO, Centria Healthcare, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Mark Lawler, CIO, Fayetteville Public Works Commission, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Carolina CIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Bonnie Titone, SVP & Chief Administrative Officer of Duke Energy, who was interviewed by Kenitra Horsley, Chief of Staff and Chief Information Officer of Queens University of Charlotte. Nearly 350 guests attended, representing leading Charlotte & Research Triangle organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards possible:

CharlotteCIO Underwriters: Associate Staffing, Burwood Group, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud & Tential Solutions

Associate Staffing, Burwood Group, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud & Tential Solutions TriangleCIO Underwriters: Associate Staffing, Lumen Technologies & Surya Technologies

Associate Staffing, Lumen Technologies & Surya Technologies Gold Sponsors: Cato Networks & Comcast Business

Cato Networks & Comcast Business Silver Sponsors: Aberdeen Advisors, Gyansys, HP, Lumenalta, Moveworks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Slalom Consulting & Tata Consultancy Services

Aberdeen Advisors, Gyansys, HP, Lumenalta, Moveworks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Slalom Consulting & Tata Consultancy Services Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Bridgenext,CSI Leasing, EY, Persistent Systems, World Wide Technology & Yardi

Between Pixels, Bridgenext,CSI Leasing, EY, Persistent Systems, World Wide Technology & Yardi Media Partner: Charlotte Business Journal & Triangle Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal & Triangle Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United



To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO:

CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO are the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Charlotte & Research Triangle. As two of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO belong to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from executive directors and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapters and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58532b44-f26d-4c37-a26d-0f23a6adf2fa