Bitcoin Alternative MAGACOIN FINANCE Included in Altcoin Market Outlooks

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced that it has crossed $14 million raised in its presale, with over 13,500 investors participating to date. The development comes as altcoin market outlooks include MAGACOIN FINANCE as a Bitcoin alternative with measurable early traction.





Presale Progress in Numbers

Capital raised: $14 million+ confirmed



$14 million+ confirmed Investors: 13,500+ worldwide



13,500+ worldwide Allocation sold: 75% complete



75% complete Launch price: $0.007 per token

The presale’s stage-based model reduces supply with each round, rewarding early entry and building momentum for exchange listings.





Bitcoin as Market Context

Bitcoin continues to dominate as the benchmark asset but its trillion-dollar scale limits percentage growth potential. Within this backdrop, altcoin market outlooks increasingly reference MAGACOIN FINANCE as a smaller-cap project demonstrating strong presale traction.

Key Factors Behind Inclusion

$14 million fundraising milestone.



Scarcity-driven presale format.



Altcoin outlook recognition as a Bitcoin alternative.



Conclusion

Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of the digital asset market, but new entrants such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining visibility. With its confirmed presale milestone and mentions in market outlooks, the project is emerging as part of 2025’s altcoin discussions.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e5c75f5-30a6-44df-8677-440651ddddc7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eab6cbe3-bb07-479c-9416-7b3d7cbfb67b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eed5d251-e948-4478-8517-36a34ec8e329