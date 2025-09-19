VFC INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that V.F. Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO , Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until November 12, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit. Captioned Brenton v. V.F. Corporation, No. 25-cv-02878 (D. Colo.), the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit charges V.F. Corporation as well as certain of V.F. Corporation’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers branded apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to V.F. Corporation’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, according to the complaint, V.F. Corporation’s optimistic reports of growth, cost-cutting measures, and overall claims of positive trajectory of the Vans brand fell short of reality; and, despite a significant inventory reset to begin the turnaround process under Reinvent, V.F. Corporation was apparently unable to find a path to Vans growth that did not require additional significant restructuring to create a potentially sustainable growth model.

The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 21, 2025, V.F. Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in Vans’ growth trajectory, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The complaint alleges that V.F. Corporation attributed its results and below-expectation guidance largely as “a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and “an additional set of deliberate actions” already in place but previously unannounced. According to the complaint, V.F. Corporation further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a “high single digit[]” revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior years’ sequential improvements irrespective of management’s new “deliberate actions.” The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of V.F. Corporation stock fell nearly 16%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired V.F. Corporation securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit.

