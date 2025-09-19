Life is Hard: Marriage is Easy: What God Intended Marriage to Be Offers a Transformative Guide to God-Centered Relationships

Smyrna, Georgia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life is Hard: Marriage is Easy: What God Intended Marriage to Be , a new book by Kerry Michael St. Martin , presents a factual and inspiring guide designed to restore clarity and purpose to the institution of marriage. This work combines biblical principles with practical strategies to help both singles and married couples understand what God truly intended for His sacred union.







The book addresses widespread misconceptions that often lead to conflict and discouragement. By countering misleading narratives from media and culture, it equips readers with tools to approach marriage with renewed hope and Godly discernment. Readers will find guidance on every stage of the journey, from preparing for marriage to strengthening an existing relationship, and even navigating the challenges of divorce.

“In writing this book, my goal was to eliminate the guesswork and falsehoods surrounding marriage and instead provide a proven framework rooted in God’s design,” said Kerry Michael St. Martin. “Marriage was never meant to be complicated. With the right understanding and tools, couples can experience the covenant as God intended, strong, enduring, and filled with purpose.”

More than a simple reference, Life is Hard: Marriage is Easy: What God Intended Marriage to Be serves as a study guide and valuable resource for pastors, marriage therapists, Christian life coaches, and counselors. It provides actionable insights, relatable scenarios, and effective solutions that empower couples to build marriages that last.

The book emphasizes that perfection is not the goal; rather, it provides tools and encouragement that bring lasting value to couples seeking a thriving marriage. It serves as both a marriage guide and a keepsake, something partners can return to often and even pass down to future generations.