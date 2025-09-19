BREAKING: Quanex Building Products Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Quanex investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/nx.

What is this all about?

On September 4, Quanex announced disappointing third-quarter 2025 results, citing ongoing operational issues at its legacy Tyman hardware facility in Mexico, which drove a steep earnings miss, including diluted EPS of ($6.04) compared to $0.77 the prior year. On the September 5 earnings call, CEO George Wilson admitted the facility’s tooling and equipment were severely underinvested, with deficient maintenance systems that forced costly repairs and delayed expected benefits from the Tyman integration. Following these disclosures, Quanex’s stock fell over 23% across two trading days.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Quanex misled investors by failing to disclose the degraded condition of the Tyman facility, the associated risks, and the impact on expected cost savings and integration benefits.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Quanex Building Products Corporation common stock between December 12, 2024, and September 5, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is November 18, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Quanex, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com