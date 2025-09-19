DUSAW Expands Smart Door Lock Solutions for Apartment Buildings Nationwide

Lakewood Township, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Township, New Jersey - September 19, 2025 -

DUSAW, a technology company specializing in advanced access control systems, today announced the expansion of its smart lock deployment across multifamily residential properties nationwide, including a recent installation at a 22-story mixed-use building at 372 Livingston Street in Brooklyn, New York.

The Brooklyn installation represents the latest in a series of large-scale deployments for DUSAW, whose technology now secures hundreds of multifamily properties across the United States. The 272-unit residential building showcases the company's ability to handle complex, high-density installations while maintaining seamless security management for property owners and residents.

"Property management companies managing large multifamily buildings require access control systems that can scale efficiently while providing both security and convenience," said Ben Eidlisz, COO of DUSAW. "Our technology allows administrators to maintain complete control over their properties while giving residents the flexibility they need for modern living, from managing package deliveries to granting temporary access to guests."

DUSAW's Multifamily Locks system offers property managers comprehensive control through a centralized platform that enables remote access management, scheduled entry permissions, and real-time activity monitoring. The technology eliminates traditional key management challenges while reducing the time required to resolve access issues for residents.

The company's Smart Locks incorporate multiple access methods, including RFID cards, mobile applications, passcodes, and traditional keys as backup. Each lock features a battery life of 18 months and can be retrofitted to existing doors, including specialized installations on glass doors and gates. The system's tamper-proof access control panel prevents unauthorized entry attempts while maintaining detailed logs of all access events.

Since 2014, DUSAW has developed its technology specifically for commercial properties, with dedicated solutions for multifamily residences, office buildings, hotels, and healthcare facilities. The company's approach combines hardware innovation with sophisticated software capabilities, delivered through a one-time purchase model without recurring monthly software fees.

"The shift toward smart access control in multifamily properties reflects broader changes in how residents expect to interact with their living spaces," added Eidlisz. "Our installations demonstrate that property owners can implement enterprise-grade security without sacrificing the user experience for residents or creating ongoing management burdens for their teams."

The Brooklyn installation joins thousands of properties worldwide that have implemented DUSAW's technology. The company's API integration capabilities allow property management systems to incorporate smart lock functionality directly into their existing platforms, streamlining operations across multiple properties.

DUSAW provides comprehensive support for all installations, including detailed walkthroughs and on-site assistance when needed. The company's US-based support team offers immediate assistance through text and video channels, ensuring property managers can quickly resolve any technical issues that arise.

Based in New Jersey, DUSAW continues to develop new features based on direct feedback from property managers and building owners. The company's commitment to continuous innovation includes automatic software updates provided free to all customers, ensuring properties maintain the latest security features without additional investment. For more information on DUSAW's technologies, including their Multifamily Locks and Smart Locks, visit their website.

