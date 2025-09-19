Third-annual Black Thriving in America report dives deep into Black life experiences

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report examines the wellbeing of Black Americans through decades of research and surveys. “Black Thriving in America: 2025” is a product of Thurgood Marshall College Fund ’s (TMCF) Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) partnership with the Gallup Center on Black Voices . The report officially releases on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at an exclusive event in the Great Hall of The Gallup Building.

“This year’s report shows substantial change in key areas and helps create a blueprint for societal change that can positively impact the lives of so many Americans,” Dr. N. Joyce Payne, TMCF founder and Payne Center namesake, said. “The third report in our 100-year commitment reveals critical insights.”

Jim Clifton , chairman of Gallup, will provide remarks on the report’s significance. Camille Lloyd , director of the Gallup Center on Black Voices, and Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director of the Payne Center, will present key findings and trends. A special guest will provide a response to the report, followed by a panel discussion. Dr. Jamal Watson , executive editor of Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, will serve as moderator. Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, immediate past president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; Vann R. Newkirk II , senior editor at The Atlantic ; and Dr. Randal Pinkett , chairman & CEO of BCT Partners , will serve as panelists.

“We’re thankful to Gallup and the Payne Center for partnering on this important work,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Having a finger on the pulse of the livelihood of Black Americans over time is vital to understanding the impact of cultural and political events to the nation.”