Michael S. Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties, Issues Statement on Labor Market and Economic Realities

COLUMBUS, Wis., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael S. Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties, today released the following statement regarding the growing economic concerns tied to the U.S. labor market and broader economic indicators:

"The concerns I’ve raised over the past year are, unfortunately, coming to fruition. The recent data revisions by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) have confirmed what many of us have long suspected: the strength of the labor market has been overstated.

The downward revision of 911,000 jobs, effectively erasing nearly half of the positions previously reported, exposes just how unreliable recent employment reports have been. This means that job creation is occurring at approximately half the pace needed to keep up with the natural expansion of the labor force.

Companies are still working through existing back orders, which may be masking the immediate impact of weakening demand. But once those are fulfilled, job cuts will become inevitable. Historically, the cycle begins with reduced working hours. Once businesses exhaust that lever, layoffs soon follow.

Corporate margins continue to face pressure from cost increases, interest rates, and slowing consumer demand. As profit protection becomes a priority, further reductions in labor costs — in both hours and headcount, are the next logical step.

The real concern lies in the ripple effect: as more workers lose hours or jobs, consumer income contracts. In an economy where 70% of GDP is tied to consumption, this leads to a self-reinforcing cycle of cutbacks, as businesses adjust downward to reflect the weaker consumer base.

For the past 18 months, I’ve been openly skeptical of the overly optimistic data coming out of Washington. We are now fast approaching a moment where that facade can no longer be maintained.

The question before us is no longer if we are in a recession, but rather, how long it will last and whether it evolves into a full-blown crisis.

As the true nature of the economic slowdown becomes undeniable, I believe institutional investors and banks will reallocate toward safety. This is why the long end of the Treasury market remains one of the most compelling investment opportunities over the next 18 to 24 months."

