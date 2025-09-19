Hydreight Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS, OTC: HYDTF, FSE: SO6) (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) virtually held on September 19, 2025, the Company’s shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. All director nominees were elected.

The Company’s fixed omnibus equity incentive plan (“Equity Incentive Plan”) and all unallocated securities that may be grantable under the Equity Incentive Plan, as amended by Amendment No.1. pursuant to Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) was also approved by a majority of the shareholders.

The Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, is a “fixed 20%” security based compensation plan whereby up to 9,000,000 of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares of the Company can be issued from the exercise of equity-based incentive awards granted to eligible persons in the form of options, restricted share units, performance share units, deferred share units and stock appreciation rights. The Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, remains subject to final Exchange approval.

Following the AGM, the Company re-appointed Shane Madden as Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Sorin as Chief as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Carey Dillen as Audit Committee Chair.

ir@hydreight.com; Telephone: (702) 970-8112