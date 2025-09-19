CharCoin Launches on Solana: A Meme Coin Turning Every Transaction Into Global Good

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CharCoin, a new community-driven meme coin built on the Solana network, officially launches today with a bold mission: to transform every transaction into measurable, real-world impact. Unlike traditional meme tokens, CharCoin dedicates 1% of all transactions to verified charitable causes, including emergency relief, healthcare, education, and environmental initiatives





Through its official decentralized application (dApp), dapp.charcoin.org, users who stake CharCoin gain governance rights, allowing them to vote on which causes receive funding. This ensures transparency, accountability, and active community participation in directing global impact.

What Makes CharCoin Different?

CharCoin is more than a token—it’s a global movement combining blockchain, community, and solidarity. Some of its standout features include:

AI-Powered Impact (Chai): CharCoin uses artificial intelligence to detect emergencies in real time and recommend where help is most urgently needed.





All supported organizations are carefully vetted and must provide regular progress updates with photos, videos, and reports—fully accessible on the dApp. Community Rewards:



Charity Lottery – Each month, 10 wallets that transact with CharCoin are randomly rewarded.



Top Tier Recognition – The 10 wallets with the highest monthly transaction volume earn special acknowledgment and rewards.



Exclusive NFTs – Unique monthly NFTs grant holders access to exclusive events and future utilities.







Every Transaction Counts: 99% for you, 1% for the world.





Mission and Vision

Vision: Become the world's most impactful solidarity-driven cryptocurrency.





Why a Meme Coin?

Memes spread ideas faster than anything else. CharCoin harnesses that cultural power to multiply good across the globe—turning viral energy into social impact.

How It Works

Every time someone buys, sells, or trades CharCoin ($CHAR), 1% of the transaction is automatically sent to a dedicated relief fund. CharCoin’s AI system and validation team monitor global emergencies, identify urgent needs, and verify trusted organizations.

Each month, the dApp publishes a list of causes, and stakers vote to decide fund allocation. Causes with more votes receive a larger share of donations, but all verified initiatives benefit. Organizations must provide ongoing proof of impact through photos, videos, and testimonials, ensuring full transparency and measurable results.

Transparent Tokenomics

CharCoin has a fixed supply, distributed strategically across community incentives, liquidity, marketing, social initiatives, and the core operations team. Its design balances growth, participation, and long-term sustainability while implementing a smart deflationary model to enhance token utility and value.

Official Links

Website: https://charcoin.org/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/char_coin_x



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.