Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we extended the date on which our $200.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from September 21, 2026 to September 19, 2028. The interest rate on borrowings under the facility has been decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 225 basis points to SOFR plus 185 basis points. There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

As of September 19, 2025, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.