Lucky Bits Vegas: A New Era In Sweepstakes Gaming

Wilmington, DE 19808, United States, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of digital entertainment lies in innovation, not just in the games we build, but in the way we deliver them.

That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Lucky Bits Vegas, a casino that in its first 90 days has almost 100k players.

This next-generation crypto-based sweepstakes casino blends our experience in slots with the speed, flexibility, and transparency today’s players demand.

From top-tier streamers to crypto-savvy casuals, our players are not only showing up, they’re staying, playing, and giving us the feedback that’s helping shape the experience daily.

“We’ve seen rapid growth from a passionate and engaged audience waiting for a casino experience that doesn’t compromise,” said Jerry Wilson, the VP of Creative at LBV Social. “Lucky Bits Vegas lets us apply our creative engine in a way that feels built for the future. We’re only getting started.”

Why Now?

The rise of crypto and the popularity of sweepstakes-based gaming in the U.S. have created the perfect conditions for something new.

Players increasingly seek secure, fast, and transparent ways to play, with modern, flexible, and reward-focused features.

Lucky Bits Vegas answers that call. With instant crypto redemptions, a reimagined loyalty journey, and offers that evolve based on user behavior, we’re setting a new bar for what sweepstakes gaming can be.

Who We’re Building For

Whether they come from traditional sweepstakes casinos or are diving into gaming from the crypto space, these users want a fairer, faster, more rewarding experience that feels personal and built around them.

We’ve taken that to heart. Since launch, we’ve refined everything from playthrough mechanics to onboarding offers, added new redemption currencies, and introduced progressive features that recognize loyal play in real time.

“At Lucky Bits Vegas, we’re obsessed with listening and iterating fast,” said Gino Fratto, the VP of Product at LBV Social. “This isn’t a copy-and-paste of what we’ve done before — it’s a leap forward, aims squarely at what today’s player wants next.”

What We’re Featuring: Games & Studio Partners

We launched with a curated lineup that mixes beloved mechanics with fresh dynamics:

Featured games: American Glory, Da Vinci Power Play, Plinko XY, and Billionaire’s Bank.

American Glory, Da Vinci Power Play, Plinko XY, and Billionaire’s Bank. Studio partners: Selected titles from M2Play, BGaming, and Lucky Bits, with more content being evaluated as we scale.

Our approach is simple: pair proven slot math and fan-favorite features with fast, crypto-native play and a loyalty system that actually feels loyal.

SpinBack: Putting a Share of the Edge Back to Players

Every casino game has a built-in edge, which is the small fee the casino collects over time from each play.

SpinBack flips the script: a percentage of that edge is returned to the player, meaning you get some of your Sweeps Coins back just for playing.

Players see their SpinBack accrue in real time, so rewards feel predictable, visible, and earned, not random.

It’s loyalty that aligns with how people actually play, not just how casinos typically account for them.

Trust by Design

We’re building trust by returning a share of that edge and by making the rest of the experience radically clear:

Plain-language rules: Clear, up-front explanations of RTP concepts and playthrough—before you opt in.

Clear, up-front explanations of RTP concepts and playthrough—before you opt in. Transparent rewards: Always-visible SpinBack tracking so you can see how and why you’re earning back.

Always-visible SpinBack tracking so you can see how and why you’re earning back. Friction-free redemptions: Fast crypto redemptions with clear status updates from request to completion.

Fast crypto redemptions with clear status updates from request to completion. Player-first iteration: In-product feedback loops that shape promotions, offers, and new game priorities.

Trust isn’t a banner on a homepage; it’s a set of product decisions players can feel every session.

Lucky Bits Vegas Launched VIP Status Match

Lucky Bits Vegas rolled out a new Status Match program, allowing VIPs from other crypto sweepstakes casinos to bring their loyalty and instantly unlock the same tier in Lucky Bits Prestige.

Qualified players receive a generous amount of Game Coins and Sweeps Coins, plus immediate access to exclusive perks and rewards per their tier match.

Visit www.luckybitsvegas.com and experience the casino redefining how — and why — players engage with sweepstakes gaming.