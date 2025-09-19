Built For Life Financial Agency Launches Initiative to Strengthen Veteran Financial Security Through Education and Partnership

Annapolis, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapolis, Maryland - September 19, 2025 -

Built for Life Financial Agency announces a comprehensive initiative designed to address the financial challenges facing Veterans transitioning to civilian life, combining educational resources, strategic partnerships, and personalized financial planning services to help military families achieve long-term financial stability.

The Maryland-based financial services firm, founded by retired Navy Chief Bill Korman, has developed a multifaceted approach to supporting Veterans during their critical transition period. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reveals that nearly half of Veterans experience financial strain within two years of leaving military service, while Pew Research Center findings indicate that 57 percent of middle-class families report feeling financially insecure.

"I know what it feels like to serve our country, then come home and feel like you are starting from scratch," said Bill Korman, Founder and CEO of Built for Life Financial Agency. "That transition is real. Financial stress only makes it harder. That is why we focus on real education, real empowerment, and real legacy building."

The initiative includes a partnership with Operation Second Chance, a Maryland-based nonprofit organization that assists Veterans and wounded service members in their transition from military service to civilian life. Through this collaboration, Built for Life Financial Agency Empowers Veterans by providing access to comprehensive life insurance options, wealth-building strategies, and long-term financial planning services. The partnership focuses on supporting mental health, ensuring financial stability, fostering community integration, and promoting physical well-being.

As part of the educational component, Korman has authored The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management, a book that provides practical strategies for maximizing productivity and achieving work-life balance. The book addresses the unique challenges faced by veterans and busy professionals who are working to establish financial security while managing multiple responsibilities.

Patrick Bet-David, Founder of PHP Agency and Valuetainment, endorsed the approach, stating, "Owning my time has always been one of the keys to my success. The 168 Game gives readers strategies to move beyond traditional management and own your time."

The agency offers specialized insurance and financial planning services tailored to Veterans' needs, including indexed annuities for retirement planning, indexed universal life insurance, term life insurance, return-of-premium term life, and no-medical exam life insurance options. Each service is designed to address specific financial challenges that Veterans and middle-class families commonly face.

Korman's personal journey from bankruptcy to building a successful financial services firm provides credibility to the agency's mission. As a first-generation American and 20-year Navy Veteran, he understands the unique financial pressures facing military families and has developed solutions based on both professional expertise and personal experience.

The agency has also implemented a charitable giving component, donating $20 to Operation Second Chance for every quoted referral received, further strengthening their commitment to supporting the veteran community.

Built For Life Financial Agency specializes in providing insurance and financial planning services, with a focus on indexed annuities and various life insurance products. The firm works closely with clients to understand their financial goals and circumstances, providing tailored advice and solutions designed to help families build generational wealth and achieve lasting financial security.

About Bill Korman

Bill Korman is a Navy Chief Veteran, entrepreneur, and financial strategist focused on helping families align time and wealth. He is the Founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, Korman Dominion Alliance, and the bestselling book The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management. He is also the Co-Founder of Visionary Flow Solutions and Korman Elite Holdings, and the Founder of the nonprofit Their Voice Global Warriors. Korman lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife Kimberly, their four children, and their granddaughter.

