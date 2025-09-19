Sun Communities Reports Inducement Equity Award for Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Southfield, MI, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today announced the granting of an equity award to incoming Chief Executive Officer Charles D. Young.

Consistent with the disclosures contained in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23, 2025, these shares will be granted outside the Company’s 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and will be fully vested upon issuance. This grant will be issued in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08 as an inducement to Mr. Young’s employment with the Company.

The equity award, approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, consists of shares of the Company’s common stock with an aggregate value of $1,000,000, valued as of the date of the grant, which is expected to be Mr. Young’s starting date at the Company, October 1, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

