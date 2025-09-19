Mureka AI Launches Music Agent Studio, Reimagining How People Create Music in Everyday Situations

Singapore, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -

Mureka, the AI-powered music creation platform, today announced the launch of Music Agent Studio, a new feature inspired by insights into how people want to express themselves musically in daily life. Music Agent Studio reflects Mureka's vision of AI not just as a songwriting tool, but as a creative partner that helps people turn everyday situations into songs.

A Studio Designed for Everyone: Music Agent Studio works like a professional and intelligent music studio, equipped with specialized producers but designed for anyone to use. Users only need to share a thought, mood, or story, and the system takes care of the rest by understanding the context, generating lyrics that reflect the moment, and refining the musical arrangement and style. It also intelligently makes use of Mureka's existing creation features, such as adding vocals or drawing from reference tracks. From responding to cultural trends, to sending a personal gift, or simply capturing a feeling, the feature enables people to create a complete song in seconds, much like collaborating with a producer who understands their intent.

Six Agents Available at Launch: The initial release introduces six dedicated agents, each designed for a distinct kind of musical expression. Buzz Tracks captures news and internet trends in real time with music. Tarot Tunes offers a song as an answer to a question, like a musical tarot card. Users can turn conflicts into sharp, playful songs with Diss Tracks, or create a personal and meaningful gift for someone special with Gift a Song. For more intimate expressions, Spicy Song helps write bold tracks perfect for playful exchanges between partners. Finally, Make Album allows users to go beyond a single song and generate a complete album around any theme. More agents are in development and will continue to expand the creative potential of Music Agent Studio.





The "Why" Behind the Studio: At Mureka, we believe music doesn't just belong to professionals—it belongs to everyone. Through user research, we've seen that most people don't want to learn complex prompts or struggle to write lyrics. Instead, they want a simple, intuitive way to turn ideas into music that feels natural and relevant. Music Agent Studio was built around this insight. Rather than requiring technical know-how, it understands situations, styles, and forms of expression. The system bridges the entire process—from intent → lyrics → arrangement → finished track. This lowers barriers for newcomers and casual creators, while also offering a new creative tool for more experienced musicians. It marks the beginning of Mureka's broader exploration of how AI can support the future of music-making.

https://vimeo.com/1119607380?share=copy

In defining its vision, Mureka clarifies that its focus is not on evolving into more complex professional tools but on exploring how AI can make music creation easier and more approachable for everyone. The company's goal is to enable ordinary people, regardless of musical background, to quickly create the songs they need through an intuitive and seamless experience.The term "agent" is central to this mission; Mureka sees agents as specialized assistants designed to reduce the burden of repetitive processes and tasks people are not naturally skilled at, such as songwriting or music production. This allows users to focus on what they truly want to express—an idea, a feeling, or a story—while the agent handles the rest, making music creation more approachable and allowing users to stay centered on their creative strengths.

###

For more information about Mureka AI, contact the company here:



Mureka AI

Rayn Pan

team@mureka.ai

Singapore