North Oaks Unveils $50 Million, 5-Story Specialty Clinic Expansion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Oaks Health System family joined with community leaders and dignitaries today to celebrate a major milestone with a ribbon cutting for North Oaks Clinic Building 3. The five-story, 96,000-square-foot clinic represents a $50 million investment by North Oaks in expanding access to coordinated specialty healthcare on the Northshore.

Located at 15795 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, the new facility houses 20 providers across nine specialties, including endocrinology, ENT and allergy, eye care, infusion services, oncology/hematology, neurology, neurosurgery, urology and pain management. The facility also brings together under one roof the amenities of a blood draw lab, optical shop, prescription center and PJ’s Coffee’s second location on the hospital campus.

Designed by Washer Hill Lipscomb Cabaniss Architecture, LLC, and constructed by The Lemoine Company, LLC, the new building is part of North Oaks’ broader plan to modernize healthcare infrastructure and increase access to high-quality, local services.

“This building represents more than expansion—it’s a promise to our community to keep care local, accessible and future-ready,” North Oaks President and CEO Michele K. Sutton, FACHE, asserted. “We’ve built this facility to meet our region’s growing needs today and for decades to come.”

Over the past 3 years, North Oaks has added more than 900 new jobs and recruited over 60 specialized providers in cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, hematology and oncology, hospital medicine, general surgery, infectious disease, interventional radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, plastic surgery, pulmonology, neurosurgery and trauma surgery. North Oaks employs nearly 3,200 healthcare professionals overall and maintains an average annual payroll and benefit package of $332 million.

“From eye care and neurology to cancer treatment and infusion therapy, North Oaks Clinic Building 3 is designed to make your healthcare journey easier, more connected and more compassionate,” Sutton continued.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, who delivered the keynote address, praised North Oaks as a catalyst for regional growth.

“North Oaks is the largest independent hospital service district in the state, and its impact on Tangipahoa Parish as a strategic partner is tremendous in terms of growth,” Miller affirmed. “With over $2.7 billion in estimated economic impact, their investments create jobs, attract top talent and improve infrastructure. This new building means better care, more employment opportunities and a stronger economy. We’re proud to have such a forward-thinking, community-focused partner helping make Tangipahoa the best parish in the state.”

Including the Building 3 addition, North Oaks has invested approximately $80 million over the past 3 years in facility upgrades and expansions. Looking ahead, North Oaks projects to double that investment with an estimated $160 million earmarked for continued growth and modernization over the next three years.

North Oaks Clinic Building 3 is designed to centralize and streamline care for patients across the region.

“The North Oaks Oncology program ensures high quality of care according to national standards, therefore, improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden on patients and families through exceptional care close to home,” explained Dr. Georges Tanios with North Oaks Hematology & Oncology. The top floor houses hematology and oncology, along with 32 infusion services bays and a dedicated oncology pharmacy.

“The addition of a new clinic building has created much needed space for the expansion of services here in Tangipahoa Parish. One example is the ability of North Oaks Cardiology to expand with the addition of electrophysiology, a dedicated heart failure program and so much more to come,” shared Dr. James Parker with North Oaks Cardiology.

“It’s about meeting people where they are,” added Dr. D’Antoni “Tony” Dennis with North Oaks ENT & Allergy. “Building 3 gives us the capacity to bring in more providers and offer more services and procedures to care for more patients. As part of this growth, North Oaks ENT & Allergy Clinic is already preparing to welcome a new provider to the practice in spring 2026--Dr. Erik Rasmussen.”

North Oaks Building 3 was also designed with patient experience in mind. It anchors campus connectivity through covered walkways and interior corridors that seamlessly link adjacent buildings and the hospital itself. Expanded areas for patient drop-off and pick-up to improve convenience and flow also have been incorporated.

For more information, contact North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647 or visit northoaks.org.

