Charter Communications, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 14, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CHTR

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Charter Communications, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charter securities, purchased call options on Charter common stock, or sold put options on Charter common stock, between July 26, 2024, and July 24, 2025, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was the Company executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter’s execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (v) accordingly, the Company had no reasonable basis to state the Company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, outlook during the Class Period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Charter Communications, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

