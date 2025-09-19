ProPlaintiff.ai Launches Agentic AI Platform for Personal Injury Attorneys

Phoenix, Arizona, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPlaintiff.ai, the leading AI platform for personal injury law firms, today announced the launch of its Version 3 (V3) suite of AI-powered legal tools.





ProPlaintiff V3 introduces the AI Paralegal, the chatbot built for personal injury practices

This release marks a major step forward in the company’s pursuit of agentic AI—technology designed to act more like an assistant that can make decisions and carry out tasks on its own.

With ProPlaintiff V3, attorneys will soon be able to hand off routine tasks, such as client intake, sending reminders and messages, and creating detailed case files, all from a single, intuitive chat interface. They aim to help firms prepare cases, review evidence, and communicate with clients more efficiently. ProPlaintiff V3 brings lawyers closer to having a truly autonomous legal assistant.

Key Features of ProPlaintiff V3



All-New Interface – A clean, intuitive AI-first redesign for faster, easier navigation.

– A clean, intuitive AI-first redesign for faster, easier navigation. AI Paralegal – Smarter, more dynamic conversations with ProPlaintiff’s AI-driven system.

– Smarter, more dynamic conversations with ProPlaintiff’s AI-driven system. AI Agent Framework – Create and customize AI agents tailored to your firm’s unique needs.

– Create and customize AI agents tailored to your firm’s unique needs. Redesigned Demand Letter Generator – Precision-engineered to boost negotiation results.

– Precision-engineered to boost negotiation results. Case Insights – Actionable analytics and deeper intelligence for every case.

– Actionable analytics and deeper intelligence for every case. Source Citations – Transparent outputs with citations directly from uploaded documents.

– Transparent outputs with citations directly from uploaded documents. Light & Dark Mode Dashboard – Work your way, any time of day.

– Work your way, any time of day. Enhanced Medical Chronology Timeline – A clearer way to tell each client’s story.

– A clearer way to tell each client’s story. Case Law Database – Over 6.5 Million Documents of Case Law available.

“With V3, ProPlaintiff moves closer to being a true agentic AI for law firms,” said Jason Turnquist, Co-Founder of ProPlaintiff.ai.

“Our AI paralegal is able to reference every document in your case file, generate subpoenas and motions, and handle more of the day-to-day legal work so attorneys can focus on strategy and their clients.”

Introducing the AI paralegal for real paralegals, powered by ProPlaintiff.ai

About ProPlaintiff.ai

ProPlaintiff.ai is the leading agentic AI operating system designed exclusively for AI native personal injury attorneys. By combining case management, document review, medical chronologies, demand letter automation, and media analysis into one seamless platform, ProPlaintiff helps law firms save time, improve accuracy, and maximize client outcomes.

Media Contact:

Davis Page

Director of Marketing & PR

ProPlaintiff.ai

info@proplaintiff.ai

ProPlaintiff.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/qxgDDSbxh5Q.