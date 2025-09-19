URIEL GAS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uriel Gas Holdings Corp. (“Uriel” or the “Company”) (CSE: UGH), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Jang, Elyssia Patterson and Hani Zabaneh to its Board of Directors.

Andrew Jang graduated with honours from the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. Mr. Jang has had several years of experience conducting business analytics and spearheading corporate marketing initiatives with several Fortune 500 companies. Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge in assessing business opportunities for the Company.

Elyssia Patterson is currently chief executive officer of Lycan Capital Corp., a boutique advisory firm specializing in investor relations and go-public strategy. Ms. Patterson works closely with both private and publicly listed companies to design and implement capital market strategies, manage shareholder communications, and support regulatory readiness across the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC (over-the-counter) markets. Ms. Patterson brings extensive experience in capital markets, which will add depth and perspective to the board. Ms. Patterson's leadership experience includes serving as director and/or chief financial officer for a number of publicly traded companies across the mining, clean technology and life sciences sectors.

Mr. Zabaneh is a business consultant specializing in growth funding, mergers and acquisitions, and transitioning companies to public markets. For over 20 years, Hani has held both officer and board positions in numerous public companies. These companies include Summa Silver Corp., Blue Gold Mining, Auryn Resources, and Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation. Hani currently sits on several boards of public companies.

About Uriel Gas

Uriel is a growth-oriented oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a 5% operated working interest in the Richdale Property, which covers approximately 5,867 acres and is located approximately 100 miles northeast of Calgary, Alberta, Uriel seeks to acquire and optimize recoveries from under- developed hydrocarbon pools that offer compelling economics. Uriel is committed to providing superior long-term financial returns for shareholders while operating in a manner that protects the safety of workers, communities, and the environment. Uriel's common shares are listed for trading on the CSE under ticker "UGH"

URIEL GAS HOLDINGS CORP.

Daniel Custock

Director and Interim CEO Tel: 604-315-2534

For further information, please contact:

Email: danielcustock@gmail.com

