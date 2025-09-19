LGI Homes Opens New Community near Olympia, WA

YELM, Wash., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, INC. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Shelm Meadows, a brand-new community located in Yelm, Washington, approximately 30 minutes southeast of Olympia. Offering an exceptional selection of upgraded homes from the $490s, Shelm Meadows will complement LGI Homes’ growing portfolio and diverse offerings in the greater Seattle area.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of Shelm Meadows, marking our return to Thurston County for the first time since 2019. This community holds special meaning for us, as it brings us back to the same county where our journey in Washington began with Evergreen Pointe in 2016, our very first community in the Puget Sound region and the foundation of our success here. Since then, both our homes and the market have evolved; however, our commitment remains unchanged: building high-quality homes at an affordable price. We look forward to helping families achieve their dream of homeownership at Shelm Meadows,” stated Zachary Pendrod, Vice President of Sales for Washington.

Shelm Meadows features a collection of 90 brand-new 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom homes ranging from approximately 1,300 to 2,800 square feet. Designed with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package, residents will enjoy a range of highly sought-after upgrades at no extra cost. Kitchen upgrades include 36” upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, Whirlpool® kitchen appliances such as a side-by-side refrigerator with an automatic ice maker and water dispenser, quartz countertops, a stainless steel undermount sink, and more. Interior features include luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, Moen® faucets, undermount bathroom sinks, programmable thermostats, and Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers. Exterior highlights include covered front porches and attached two-car garages.

Floor Plans Available at Shelm Meadows:

The Beech: 1,343 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2.5 bath Beautiful two-story home featuring an open-concept layout, covered front porch, and private primary retreat.

1,343 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2.5 bath The Bainbridge: 1,431 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath Single-story charm with attached two-car garage, covered front porch, and walk-in pantry.

1,431 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath The Cypress: 1,623 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2.5 bath Stunning two-story home thoughtfully designed with an upstairs game room.

1,623 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2.5 bath The Hawthorn: 1,843 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath A spacious, two-story home featuring a large kitchen island, upstairs tech area, and covered front porch.

1,843 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath The Mercer: 2,378 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath Two-story floor plan featuring a downstairs flex room, open-concept layout, and upstairs game room.

2,378 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath The Whidbey: 2,776 sq. ft. | 5 bed / 3 bath Spacious and stylish two-story home featuring a downstairs guest room, flex room, and large game room.

2,776 sq. ft. | 5 bed / 3 bath

Located in a prime location of Yelm, residents have quick access to major cities such as Olympia and Tacoma. With plenty of amenities, recreation, and entertainment nearby, residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: small-town charm with the convenience of urban living. Residents will soon enjoy amenities right within their community, such as park space with playground equipment, gazebos and picnic areas set to open in Spring of 2026. Homeowners will also have direct access to the Yelm Prairie Line Trail, which offers a convenient and scenic route for walking, running, and cycling.

LGI Homes will open Shelm Meadows on Saturday, September 20, 2025, featuring exclusive one-weekend-only discounts and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the Shelm Meadows team at (877) 311-6748 ext. 1206 or visit LGIHomes.com/ShelmMeadows.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

