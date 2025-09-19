NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced that it has topped $14 million raised in its presale, supported by more than 13,500 early investors. The milestone is now reflected in XRP community commentary, where mentions of MAGACOIN FINANCE are expanding within broader market discussions.





Presale Momentum

Total raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ participants



13,500+ participants Progress: 75% of tokens already sold



75% of tokens already sold Launch price: $0.007

With its incremental price increases per stage, the presale model has reinforced demand and created measurable traction before public listings.





XRP as Market Context

XRP continues to influence market sentiment in payments and cross-border settlement. In this environment, XRP community forums and reports are beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE in altcoin commentary, reflecting growing recognition.

Why Mentions Are Expanding

$14 million presale milestone.



Large base of early investors.



Visibility in XRP community discussions.





Conclusion

XRP remains a central force in shaping altcoin narratives, but the inclusion of MAGACOIN FINANCE in related discussions highlights its early impact and measurable presale progress.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

