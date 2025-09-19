Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh (“Jewish Federation”), a Pittsburgh-area non-profit organization,¹ recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, a cybercriminal hacker accessed the Jewish Federation’s network and may have accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, Social Security numbers and/or tax identification numbers, driver’s license or government issued identification numbers, dates of birth, online account access credentials, financial information, health insurance information and/or medical information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against the Jewish Federation related to this data breach.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

¹ https://jewishpgh.org/