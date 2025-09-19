President of Hyper Dog Media to Speak at Thrive Workplace AI Panel

Denver, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado - September 19, 2025 -

Hyper Dog Media announced that their President Jim Kreinbrink will be among the featured speakers at Thrive Workplace's upcoming event, AI IRL: Real Tools for Real Business, taking place on Thursday, September 25, from 2:00–3:30 PM at Thrive's Centennial coworking location in south Denver. The panel will bring together prominent local business leaders to share practical insights on how artificial intelligence tools are being used to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and improve marketing strategies.

The event, hosted by Thrive Workplace, is designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals eager to learn how to apply AI in real-world scenarios without the risk of being replaced by it. Attendees will hear from experts who are actively leveraging platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Make, Lovable, Claude Code, Windsurf and many other AI tools to solve everyday business challenges. For Jim Kreinbrink, the opportunity to share his experiences will emphasize Hyper Dog Media's ongoing role as a resource for effective digital strategies.

"AI is no longer just a buzzword—it's a set of tools that can be implemented immediately to save time and deliver measurable results," Kreinbrink explained. "As part of the Thrive Workplace AI panel, I look forward to sharing with businesses how they can take advantage of these new innovations while keeping their human creativity and strategy at the core of their work."

As President of Hyper Dog Media, Kreinbrink has guided organizations through the evolving landscape of search engine optimization, paid advertising, and digital branding. The company has consistently worked with businesses to build sustainable growth through online visibility. By combining advanced technologies with proven digital marketing expertise, Hyper Dog Media helps clients design and implement digital marketing strategy inside of a digital-first economy.

The September panel will not only showcase how AI can be integrated into marketing, but also how it can support operations, customer service, and overall business efficiency. The session promises practical takeaways; ranging from ready-to-use prompts to time-saving workflows that attendees can apply immediately. Following the discussion, Thrive Workplace will host its Spritz Happy Hour at 3:30 PM — a casual member driven networking reception for attendees to continue the conversation and connect with local professionals.

Community events like this highlight the importance of shared knowledge among Denver-area businesses. The inclusion of voices such as Kreinbrink's provides attendees with a grounded perspective from another leader who is not only talking about AI but actively using it in their day-to-day work for the last few years. Hyper Dog Media's participation reflects a larger commitment to helping organizations use technology to achieve meaningful, long-term results.

"This event is about collaboration and learning," Kreinbrink added. "No matter the industry or size of a business, AI can offer tools to work smarter, not harder. I'm excited to exchange ideas and provide practical resources that people can put into practice right away."

Those interested in learning more about Hyper Dog Media's digital marketing services can visit https://www.hyperdogmedia.com/ for additional information.





