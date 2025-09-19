DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Monterey Mushrooms, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Monterey Mushrooms, LLC (“Monterey Mushrooms”). Monterey Mushrooms learned of a data breach on or about August 30, 2025.

About Monterey Mushrooms, LLC

Founded in 1971, Monterey Mushrooms is a leading U.S. supplier of fresh, organic, and specialty mushrooms, providing products to grocery stores, restaurants, and food manufacturers nationwide.

What happened?

On or about August 30, 2025, Monterey Mushrooms determined that between August 2, 2025, and August 7, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to their network and obtained certain files. The compromised files may have contained personal information such as names, Social Security numbers, and, in certain circumstances, driver’s license numbers and/or passport numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Monterey Mushrooms, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Monterey Mushrooms data breach.

