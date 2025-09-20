NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), (“BNC” or the “Company”), the world’s leading corporate holder of BNB and prominent industry advocate of BNB adoption, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $250 million of the Company’s common stock.

David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC): “This buyback program reflects our confidence in the long-term value of CEA Industries and our conviction in BNB, which is trading near all time highs. We intend to act opportunistically when our shares trade below intrinsic value, with the goal of enhancing net asset value per share and delivering sustained returns for our shareholders. With the world's leading BNB digital asset treasury as our foundation, by repurchasing at a discount, we not only reinforce our confidence in BNB as an asset, but also enhance the BNB-per-share for all remaining investors.”

The stock buyback program is designed to provide enhanced support to the market, optimize capital allocation and reinforce CEA Industries long-term commitment to driving sustainable shareholder value. Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means permitted under applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of repurchases under the program will depend on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About CEA

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB. BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

