Realty ONE Group Right Choice Expands Services in McAllen, Adds Energy Consulting to Support Local Families and Businesses

MCALLEN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realty ONE Group Right Choice (realtyonegrouprightchoice.com) today announced the expansion of its real estate services in McAllen and the greater Rio Grande Valley, adding energy consulting and community marketing initiatives to better serve families, homeowners, and small businesses.

The brokerage’s expanded offerings will provide clients not only with support in buying, selling, and investing in residential properties, but also with guidance on energy efficiency solutions to reduce costs and make financially sound, long-term decisions.





“This expansion reflects our commitment to the community,” said Realty ONE Group Right Choice Realtor and Independent Energy Consultant, Melissa Velazquez. “Real estate is about more than transactions—it’s about creating lasting value, and now we’re helping families make smart, energy-efficient choices for their homes and businesses.”

As part of this growth initiative, Realty ONE Group Right Choice is also collaborating with A&M Epic Agency, a digital billboard and marketing platform co-founded by Velazquez and partner Antonio, to support small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley with enhanced visibility and customer reach.





About Realty ONE Group Right Choice

Realty ONE Group Right Choice is a premier brokerage serving McAllen and the greater Rio Grande Valley. Known for its modern, supportive culture, the firm empowers agents to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions in real estate while maintaining a strong commitment to community impact.

Media Inquiries & Partnerships

Melissa Velazquez

Phone: (956) 780-6954

Email: Melissav@rogrightchoice.com

Website | Instagram | TikTok

Facebook | LinkedIn

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Realty ONE Group Right Choice. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2013d9a-99e1-4a91-83d6-5f469d5dd6ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56eaa5c9-dce7-47f5-adf0-32b44c6e2cb4