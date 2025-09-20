XRP Tundra presale opens at $0.01, offering dual tokens across XRPL and Solana with audited security measures.





LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has reported increasing participation in its token presale from investors traditionally active in Bitcoin markets. The project opened its Phase 1 offering at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S token, with each purchase also including free allocations of TUNDRA-X. Target launch prices are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

XRP Tundra Presale Terms

The presale allocates 40 percent of TUNDRA-S supply to early participants. In Phase 1, buyers receive TUNDRA-S at $0.01 along with a 19 percent token bonus. Each purchase also includes TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, valued at $0.005. The dual-token model is designed to give participants exposure to Solana’s DeFi infrastructure through TUNDRA-S while anchoring governance and reserves in XRPL via TUNDRA-X.

Token Allocation

The total supply is fixed at 300 million tokens: 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S. Of this, 80 million TUNDRA-X is allocated to presale participants, 50 million reserved for community rewards, 20 million for ecosystem growth, 20 million for the team and advisors subject to vesting, and 30 million for liquidity and reserves. Rewards are distributed from a pre-funded pool under capped emissions to ensure predictability and avoid inflationary issuance.

Security Measures

XRP Tundra has completed independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Each review assessed code, tokenomics, and security risks. The team also underwent KYC verification with Vital Block , adding accountability that is rare among presale launches.

“Our objective was to provide an early entry point supported by fixed supply and verified security,” the XRP Tundra team said. “The presale establishes both ownership distribution and long-term community alignment.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project focused on expanding XRP’s role in digital finance. Its platform introduces a dual-token model linking XRPL and Solana. Development plans include GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP with lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

