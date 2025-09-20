MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins Metroselskabet tender

MT Højgaard Holding’s business MT Højgaard Danmark has won Metroselskabet’s tender for the planning, development and construction of two new metro stations on the M4 line in the outer part of Nordhavn in Copenhagen.

The project is tendered with early contractor involvement. MT Højgaard Danmark has been selected as turnkey contractor and will collaborate with Rambøll and Cobe for the development, design and construction of the project. After the standstill period expires on 29 September 2025, a contract will be entered into for a collaboration phase, where the project will be developed and designed in close collaboration with Metroselskabet. After the collaboration phase, it is the intention to enter a design and construction contract with a total estimated contract sum of DKK 900 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with expected completion in 2030.

The project expands the metro network with an extension of the M4 line from Orientkaj Station to the two new stations at Levantkaj and Nordhavn C (Tunnelfabrikken), both of which are being built as elevated stations. Passengers at the two new stations will have direct access to central districts and traffic hubs in Copenhagen with a travel time of approximately 7 minutes from the terminus at Nordhavn C to Østerport and approximately 14 minutes to Copenhagen Central Station.

“We look forward to working closely with Metroselskabet and our partners to develop and deliver an important infrastructure project that will have a major impact on the development of Nordhavn and all of Copenhagen in the coming decades. We are proud that we have been chosen for the task, which underlines our strong position in projects with early involvement, which are taking up an increasing share of our project portfolio,” says Carsten Lund, CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million. The order confirms the strong momentum in MT Højgaard Danmark and is expected to contribute positively to the development of the business unit and the Group.

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

