Sell-My-House-Fast.com Launches Nationwide Cash Home Buying Program - Now Buying Houses for Cash in all 50 States

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sell-My-House-Fast.com, a fast-growing cash home buyer, today announced the official launch of its nationwide buying program, now actively purchasing homes for cash in Louisiana, Arizona, California, Texas, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and more. Designed for homeowners who need a fast, fair, and hassle-free sale, Sell-My-House-Fast.com makes selling a house as easy as filling out a form and waiting for a cash offer.

“Homeowners need options - not headaches,” said Derrick Rosenbarger, Founder & CEO of Sell-My-House-Fast.com. “We buy homes in any condition, pay fair cash offers, and close on the timeline that works for the seller. If you want a fast sale without repairs, realtor fees, or drawn-out listings - we’re launching now and ready to help.”

Where We’re Buying

We are actively buying in (but not limited to):

Arizona, California, Texas, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, Missouri, Alabama, Virginia, Massachusetts, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, Nebraska.

Fast, Simple Process - No Surprises

Fill out the quick web form at https://sell-my-house-fast.com/ with property address and contact details.

Receive a fair, no-obligation cash offer via email or phone within 24-48 hours.

Choose your closing date - move in 7 days or choose a later date that fits your schedule.

No repairs. No realtor commissions. No listing required.





Who This Helps

Homeowners facing foreclosure



Inherited or probate properties



Distressed, damaged, or outdated homes



Landlords tired of managing rentals from afar



Couples going through divorce or complicated life changes





“We launched this program to give people a real alternative to traditional listings - a transparent, fast option for sellers who need cash liquidity now,” said Derrick Rosenbarger, Founder. “Our team handles title, closing logistics, and paperwork so sellers can move on quickly and confidently.”

Why Sell-My-House-Fast.com is Better Than the Rest

When searching for “sell my house fast”, “we buy houses for cash”, or “cash home buyers near me”, it’s easy to find dozens of options. But here’s why homeowners across the U.S. choose Sell-My-House-Fast.com over traditional buyers and agents:

No Repairs Needed - We buy houses as-is, no matter the condition. Fire damage, water damage, outdated interiors - none of it matters. You save thousands by avoiding costly repairs.



- We buy houses as-is, no matter the condition. Fire damage, water damage, outdated interiors - none of it matters. You save thousands by avoiding costly repairs. Quick Cash Offers - Get your fair cash offer in as little as 24 hours and close in as few as 7 days. Perfect if you need money fast.



- Get your fair cash offer in as little as 24 hours and close in as few as 7 days. Perfect if you need money fast. Fair Offers, No Lowballing - We evaluate the property and provide a transparent, fair cash offer that works for today’s market.



- We evaluate the property and provide a transparent, fair cash offer that works for today’s market. No Hidden Fees or Commissions - Unlike selling through a realtor, there are no closing costs, commissions, or hidden fees. What we offer is what you get.



Situations Where We Can Help

Homeowners reach out to us when life throws challenges their way. Common reasons include:

Facing Foreclosure - Avoid foreclosure and protect your credit with a fast cash sale.



- Avoid foreclosure and protect your credit with a fast cash sale. Inherited Property / Probate - Sell an inherited home quickly without the headache of repairs or upkeep.



- Sell an inherited home quickly without the headache of repairs or upkeep. Divorce or Separation - Simplify the process by selling fast and splitting assets fairly.



- Simplify the process by selling fast and splitting assets fairly. Job Relocation / Military Transfer - Move on your schedule without juggling open houses from afar.



- Move on your schedule without juggling open houses from afar. Tired Landlords - Sell a rental property with problem tenants or costly maintenance issues.



- Sell a rental property with problem tenants or costly maintenance issues. Major Repairs Needed - Foundation cracks, roof damage, mold, or outdated plumbing? We’ll still make an offer.



At Sell-My-House-Fast.com, we focus on speed, fairness, and simplicity. No delays. No surprises. Just cash for your home, on your timeline.

How to Get Your Free Cash Offer

If you want to quickly sell your house for cash in any of the states in the US, visit https://sell-my-house-fast.com/ , fill out the short form on the homepage, and get a free cash offer delivered via email. It’s that simple.

Media Contact

ABQ Property Buyers

Derrick Rosenbarger, CEO

info@sell-my-house-fast.com

8205 Constitution Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

844-255-1777

