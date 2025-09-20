Wiingy Report: Trump’s $100,000 H1B Visa Fee Opens Over Half a Million Tech Jobs to Americans

DOVER, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by Wiingy , "583,000 Tech Jobs Now Open for Americans: How the $100K H1B Fee Changes Everything" states that a federal policy introducing a $100,000 H1B visa application fee will create over 583,000 new tech jobs for U.S. workers by 2029.

The report suggests this policy would expand opportunities for American STEM students, making high-paying tech careers, with an average salary of $167,533, more accessible to the domestic workforce.

The $100,000 Bombshell: A Turning Point for U.S. Tech

On September 19, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 H1B visa application fee, significantly raising the cost of foreign tech hiring.

The policy is expected to redirect nearly $98 billion in annual tech salaries to American workers.

According to estimates, a proposed $100,000 H1B fee could add substantial costs for major tech companies to retain their H1B talent, including $1.1 billion for Amazon, $550 million for Tata Consultancy Services, $500 million for Microsoft, $450 million for Meta, and $400 million for Google.

These companies now face a stark choice: absorb astronomical fees or accelerate hiring of American workers.

Mapping America’s H1B Reliance: Top Regions for Tech Employment

The impact varies significantly by region, with certain states positioned to see massive job growth:

California leads with an estimated 175,000 H1B positions becoming available.

New York follows closely with approximately 170,000 H1B positions.

Texas presents 46,000 opportunities across a rapidly expanding tech ecosystem.

Washington State offers an estimated 35,000 positions, primarily concentrated around Amazon and Microsoft headquarters.

Filling the H1B Gap: The Skills America Needs Most

Analysis of current job postings reveals the most sought-after capabilities and their earning potential:

Skill Open Positions Average Salary Growth Rate (BLS) Cloud Computing (AWS/Azure) ~80,000 $145,000 15% through 2033 AI/Machine Learning ~70,000 $165,000 22% through 2033 Python Programming ~65,000 $125,000 Part of 17% growth Cybersecurity ~55,000 $135,000 20% through 2033 Data Analysis ~60,000 $115,000 14% through 2033

Cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, Python, and data analysis stand out as the most in-demand skills, offering not only six-figure salaries but also long-term career security.

The Education Emergency: Only 20% Americans Ready to Seize Opportunity

Despite the massive opportunity, America faces a preparation crisis:

Only 20% of U.S. high school graduates are ready for college-level STEM, according to NSF data.

40% of high schools don't offer computer science courses.

Just 6.4% of students enroll in foundational computer science classes.

The U.S. ranks 34th out of 80 countries in mathematics proficiency.

This preparation gap means that while hundreds of thousands of high-paying roles are becoming available, only a small fraction of American students are positioned to fill them.

What steps can American students take to secure these roles?

With more than half a million tech jobs opening to U.S. workers, speed is critical.

The report outlines a three-step path to fast-track into these roles:

Learn Free: Start with coding and AI basics on freeCodeCamp or Fireship. Get Certified: Earn credentials like AWS Cloud Practitioner or CompTIA Security+. Accelerate: Use tutoring to quickly master tough topics.

This streamlined approach, learn, certify, and accelerate, offers students the fastest route to securing high-paying roles in America’s reshaped tech landscape.

About Wiingy

Founded in 2021, Wiingy is a tutoring marketplace connecting students with top-rated private STEM tutors at affordable prices. Wiingy features expert-vetted tutors in Mathematics, Computer Science, Python, JavaScript, AI/Machine Learning, Data Science, and all STEM subjects critical for high-paying tech careers.

Whether strengthening calculus foundations, learning to code from scratch, or mastering advanced AI concepts, Wiingy's 1-on-1 private tutoring helps students and professionals skill up for tech opportunities emerging in America. With expert-vetted tutors, personalized STEM education is accessible to everyone ready to invest in their career advantage.

Find your perfect STEM tutor today at wiingy.com .

