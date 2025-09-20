Tracer Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Building a Trusted RWA Ecosystem for Carbon Removal

Singapore, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





15 September 2025 Singapore, Singapore — Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Tracer’s native token — TRCR ($TRCR) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as a TRCR/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 19th of September 2025, with the private sale live on September 15th.

Tracer, a blockchain-based climate-tech solution, is shaping the future carbon removal industry by bringing trust, transparency, and liquidity to the issuance, trading, and management of high-quality carbon removal credits (CDRs).

Tracer is positioned at the intersection of two rapidly growing ecosystems: emerging technology and the CDR market. The CDR market is projected to reach $40–80 billion by 2030 and up to $1.2 trillion by 2050. Tracer and the native $TRCR token have been built to scale in these rapidly growing markets.

The project aims to address the critical need to remove 2.2 teratons of CO2 from the atmosphere by providing tools and infrastructure that can support the technological onboarding of the traditional carbon market space. Tracer creates a community-driven ecosystem that incentivizes a gigaton-scale CO2 removal to combat climate change.

“The need to address climate change has never been more urgent. To put it in perspective, even if we move towards a carbon-neutral economy today, the 2.2 tera-tons of accumulated CO2 and other greenhouse gasses will continue to drive global warming for thousands of years to come.” Chairman Michiel Frackers noted. He added “We’ve built Tracer as the real-world asset tokenization platform and infrastructure solution to fix issues that currently plague the carbon credit ecosystem, like fragmentation and a lack of transparency and trust, while involving checks and balances through community”.

IEO Overview

Token name: Tracer Token

Token symbol: TRCR

Total issue supply: 12,500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 875,000,000 (7%)

Launch Date: Monday, 15 September 2025

Duration: 72 hours

$TRCR is the governance and utility token of the Tracer ecosystem, used for voting on issues related to Tracer and Carrot (the RWA CDR tokenization platform), managing the treasury, and ensuring ecosystem integrity. With a total supply of 12.5 billion tokens minted at the Token Generation Event, allocations include 20% for the core team, 20% for early backers and advisors, 25% for ecosystem growth, 25% for treasury, and smaller portions for public sale, airdrop, Tracer Ltd, and private sale. A deflationary buyback and burn mechanism uses proceeds from minted Carrot tokens to purchase and burn $TRCR, creating scarcity of the token in the long run.

Additionally, $TRCR also features a staking mechanism for certification authorities and project developers to enhance credibility. This means users who want to endorse or develop on the Tracer platform must stake $TRCR as a guarantee for project integrity.

TRCR Official Media

