NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has surpassed $14 million raised in its presale, with more than 13,500 investors participating globally. The update comes as both Solana and XRP market reports highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as an early contender in upcoming altcoin cycles.





Presale Progress Snapshot

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ participants



13,500+ participants Tokens sold: 75% allocation complete



75% allocation complete Confirmed launch price: $0.007

This stage-based sale reduces token availability with each round, creating structured momentum as the project moves toward exchange listings.





Solana and XRP as Backdrop

Solana remains central to DeFi and NFT ecosystems, while XRP continues to influence global payment narratives. Reports referencing these assets are now beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE, underscoring how smaller projects are gaining early recognition.





Why Market Reports Are Noting It

Strong fundraising milestone.



Structured scarcity-driven presale.



Mentions in Solana + XRP coverage.



Conclusion

Solana and XRP dominate their respective narratives, but the addition of MAGACOIN FINANCE to related reports signals its growing visibility as a 2025 altcoin contender.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

