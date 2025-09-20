DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With interest in gold IRAs rising during uncertain economic times, Clute Journals: Investing has released an easy-to-follow guide showing how to roll over your IRA or 401(k) into a gold IRA.

This gold IRA rollover guide helps investors add physical precious metals to their retirement portfolios, offering greater diversification and protection against market fluctuations.

"With inflation rising and the national debt now exceeding $37 trillion, many Americans are looking for ways to protect their retirement savings," says Rick Erhart, gold IRA rollover specialist at Clute Journals. A common approach involves purchasing physical gold and transferring their IRAs and 401(k)’s into a gold IRA."

Clute Journal’s guide explains how to transfer funds from an IRA or 401(k) into a gold IRA without triggering IRS penalties.

A gold IRA lets you hold physical gold within a tax-advantaged retirement account. It combines the benefits of a traditional IRA with the stability and long-term value of precious metals. With a gold IRA, you retain the tax advantages of a regular retirement account while adding a hedge against inflation.

The process of moving a 401(k) works much like moving an IRA, but you generally can do it only after leaving your job. Below you will find brief rollover guidance for both IRAs and 401(k)s.

How to Transfer an IRA or 401(k) to a Gold IRA

If you have a Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, SEP, or 401(k), you can roll it over into a gold IRA through a fairly straightforward process. Here’s a quick overview of the steps involved.

Step 1: Choose a Gold IRA Company and Open an Account

Research companies that specialize in gold IRAs. Check reviews on industry’s most trusted platforms like BBB (Better Business Bureau) and Trustpilot, as reviews on these websites are very hard to fabricate.

Read about fees and customer experience. Look for transparency, strong security, and responsive support. Avoid those gold IRA companies with complaints about hidden fees or poor customer service.

You Can Read About Industry’s Top Gold IRA Companies Here

Your gold IRA company will match you with a gold IRA custodian (this is an IRS-approved entity that holds your gold IRA). A gold IRA custodian allows you to open a self-directed IRA with them, which permits investing in alternative assets like precious metals.

Step 2: Transfer Funds

Move money from your current IRA or 401(k) via direct rollover. This way, your old account custodian sends funds straight to the new custodian.

A direct rollover allows you to avoid taxes and penalties, because money is moved between accounts without you taking possession of the funds.

For an indirect rollover, you receive the funds directly and must deposit them into your new IRA within 60 days. If you miss this deadline, the IRS treats the amount as a taxable distribution.

This means you’ll owe income taxes on the full amount, and if you’re under age 59½, you’ll also face an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Roth IRAs roll to Roth gold IRAs, traditional ones can convert to Roth, but that might trigger taxes. Your custodian will help you with forms and the process. If you have a 401(k), you can usually roll it into a gold IRA as well.

A traditional 401(k) typically rolls into a traditional gold IRA tax-free, while a Roth 401(k) rolls into a Roth gold IRA. If you decide to convert a traditional 401(k) into a Roth gold IRA, expect to pay income taxes on the converted amount.

Step 3: Buy Gold and Arrange Storage

When investing through a gold IRA, you must pick IRS-approved metals. Eligible options include certain gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars that meet purity standards.

Your custodian buys the gold from a gold IRA company and stores your physical precious metals in a depository with 24/7 monitoring, insurance, and audits. They usually keep your metals separate and documented.

Step 4: Monitor and Rebalance

Check your account often. Adjust holdings to keep diversification and manage risk. Your custodian can guide you on this.

You Can Access the Full Gold IRA Rollover Guide From Clute Journals Here

What Is a Gold IRA?

A gold IRA is a type of self-directed IRA. It holds physical precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, or palladium instead of stocks or bonds. Standard IRAs do not allow precious metals because the IRS sees them as collectibles. If you try to hold them in a regular IRA, it counts as a distribution. You could face taxes and a 10% penalty.

To set up a gold IRA, you need a special custodian. This company handles the account and follows IRS rules. They arrange storage in an approved depository, since you cannot keep the metals at home. Gold IRAs follow the same contribution limits as other IRAs. You can have multiple IRAs, but the total limit stays the same across all.

Gold IRAs often cost more than standard ones. Fees cover storage, insurance, and handling physical assets. Custodians must ensure metals meet IRS purity standards, like 99.5% pure for gold bullion.

Eligibility for a Gold IRA

Most people with earned income can open a gold IRA, just like a traditional or Roth IRA. For traditional gold IRAs, contributions may qualify for tax deductions based on your income and if you or your spouse have a workplace retirement plan.

Roth gold IRAs have income limits: in 2025, single filers can contribute fully if modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is under $150,000, with phase-outs up to $165,000. Married couples filing jointly have higher thresholds.

You must be under age 73 to contribute new money, but rollovers from existing accounts have no age limit. Self-employed individuals or those without employer plans often use gold IRAs for diversification.

Types of Precious Metals Allowed in a Precious Metals IRA

Not all metals qualify. The IRS approves:

Gold: Bars or coins at least 99.5% pure, such as American Eagle coins or certain bullion.

Bars or coins at least 99.5% pure, such as American Eagle coins or certain bullion. Silver: Must be 99.9% pure, like American Silver Eagles.

Must be 99.9% pure, like American Silver Eagles. Platinum: 99.95% pure, including American Platinum Eagles.

99.95% pure, including American Platinum Eagles. Palladium: 99.95% pure, such as Canadian Palladium Maple Leafs.

Collectibles like rare coins or jewelry do not count. Your custodian verifies compliance.

You can also hold gold ETFs in a gold IRA, which track gold prices without physical storage needs. This option suits those who want exposure without logistics.

Why Do People Invest in Gold?

Investors turn to gold for a few main reasons. First, it acts as a safe-haven asset. During economic trouble, like recessions, people buy gold for its reliability. This demand can push prices up when other investments fall.

Second, gold hedges against inflation. When prices rise or governments print more money, gold often holds or gains value. It protects your buying power.

Third, gold adds diversification. It behaves differently from stocks and bonds. When markets drop, gold might stay steady or rise, which lowers overall risk in your portfolio.

Fourth, history shows gold performs well in crises. During the Great Recession, gold prices climbed, and now gold continues to serve as a reliable store of value during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

Pros and Cons of a Gold IRA

Pros

Hedge against inflation: Gold keeps value when currency weakens.

Gold keeps value when currency weakens. Diversification: It reduces risk by not moving with stocks or bonds.

It reduces risk by not moving with stocks or bonds. Safe-haven in tough times: Gold often rises during market stress or global issues.

Gold often rises during market stress or global issues. Long-term value: It has preserved wealth for centuries.

It has preserved wealth for centuries. Tax advantages: Like other IRAs, growth is tax-deferred.



Cons

No income: Gold does not pay dividends or interest like stocks or bonds.

Gold does not pay dividends or interest like stocks or bonds. Storage costs: You pay fees for secure depositories and insurance.

You pay fees for secure depositories and insurance. Low liquidity: Selling physical gold takes more time than stocks.



Common Fees in Gold IRAs

Setup fee: One-time charge of $50 to open the account.

One-time charge of $50 to open the account. Annual custodian fee: $100 to $300 for administration.

$100 to $300 for administration. Storage fee: $100 to $300 per year, based on value or flat rate, including insurance.

$100 to $300 per year, based on value or flat rate, including insurance. Transaction fees: $20 to $50 per buy or sell.

Compare custodians to find reasonable rates. Higher fees can eat into returns over time.

Tax Implications

Gold IRAs follow IRA tax rules. Contributions might be deducted from taxes, based on income and work plans. Growth defers taxes until withdrawal.

Withdraw before 59½, and you pay a 10% penalty plus taxes. At 73, take required minimum distributions (RMDs). Miss them, and penalties apply. Physical gold's low liquidity can complicate RMDs, as you might need to sell assets to meet them.

Consult a tax professional to avoid surprises.

Cautions About Self-Directed IRAs and Fraud Risks

Self-directed IRAs like gold IRAs allow flexibility but come with traps. The industry has seen fraud, where scammers push overpriced metals or fake deals. Verify custodians through the Better Business Bureau or IRS lists.

Strict rules apply: No self-dealing, like using metals personally. Break them, and the IRS could tax the whole account. Always document everything.

Other Ways to Invest in Precious Metals

If a gold IRA does not fit, try these options in your current IRA or 401(k):

ETFs and Mutual Funds: These track gold prices without physical storage. They cost less and trade easily.

Mining Stocks: Buy shares in companies that mine metals. This ties to gold but adds company risks.

These keep things simple and avoid extra fees.

Bottom Line

A gold IRA can strengthen your retirement savings with stability and diversification. To transfer from an IRA or 401(k), pick a custodian, open an account, roll over funds, buy gold, and store it safely. Monitor your portfolio over time.

Watch for fraud in self-directed IRAs. Bad actors sometimes target investors. Extra rules can trip you up, leading to IRS issues. This guide offers facts, but it does not replace advice from a financial or tax expert. Match investments to your goals and risk level. All choices carry risks, including loss of money.