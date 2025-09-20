NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised more than $14 million in its presale, selling through 75% of its total allocation with over 13,500 investors onboard. XRP-connected market narratives are now referencing MAGACOIN FINANCE, positioning it among altcoins to watch ahead of remaining presale milestones.





Presale in Focus

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Allocation sold: 75% complete



75% complete Participants: 13,500+ investors



13,500+ investors Launch price: $0.007

The presale structure rewards early adoption with incrementally higher prices at each stage, building momentum toward exchange listings.





XRP as Market Context

XRP continues to play a leading role in settlement-focused use cases, influencing broader market narratives. Within these discussions, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being cited as one of the presales advancing toward completion with notable community traction.





Key Reasons for Inclusion

Confirmed $14 million raised.



Global investor participation.



Mentions in XRP-driven narratives.



Conclusion

XRP remains a touchstone in market commentary, and the addition of MAGACOIN FINANCE into these narratives underscores its early relevance ahead of final presale milestones.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

