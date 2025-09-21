SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Altimmune

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Altimmune To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Altimmune between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT) and reminds investors of the October 6, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

According to the complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.

Following this news, the price of Altimmune’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, Altimmune’s stock price fell to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025, a decline of 53.2% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Altimmune’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Altimmune, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ALT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a3ffa98-3a81-480d-8139-a996190dbdca