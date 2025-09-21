Ethereum-Based DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has raised over $16 million today. This traction is fueled by investor inflows supporting Mutuum Finance in its presale, backed by a completed CertiK smart contract audit, and its plans to launch a beta version of the platform by the token’s release, developments that have amplified interest in this DeFi crypto and its growth potential.

Key Milestones and Presale Progress

With over 720 million tokens sold and a community of more than 16,450 holders worldwide, this achievement marks a significant milestone for the Mutuum Finance team. The strong backing not only supports the continued development of the platform and its utilities but also demonstrates increasing recognition from a global base of investors. As more participants enter, the presale is moving rapidly toward completion, giving early supporters the advantage of acquiring tokens at a lower price than the planned listing and the opportunity to enhance the potential return on their initial crypto investment.

The presale is currently offering MUTM tokens at a price of $0.035, with the next phase set to increase the price to $0.04, representing nearly a 20% surge from the current level. In the first phase of the presale, tokens were priced at $0.01, and the price has since surged by 250% to reach today’s $0.035. The token launch price is set at $0.06, representing a 600% increase from the first phase and nearly a 100% surge from the current price.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that provides users with the ability to lend, borrow, and earn yield within a secure, transparent environment. The platform combines pooled lending markets with a peer-to-peer marketplace, giving participants access to a wide range of digital assets while maintaining flexibility and control over their funds. With features such as interest-bearing tokens, variable and stable borrowing options, and multi-chain expansion plans, Mutuum Finance is designed to offer both accessibility and innovation to users across the global crypto community.

One of Mutuum Finance’s key features is its dual lending model, which combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets with a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. In the P2C model, users supply mainstream assets like ETH or stablecoins into liquidity pools to earn passive yield. For example, lenders can earn up to 6–8% APY on stablecoin deposits, while borrowers access overcollateralized loans with Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios of around 70–75% for blue-chip assets, providing a safer option compared with riskier crypto coins or newer cryptocurrencies.

Alongside this, the P2P model expands opportunities by enabling lending and borrowing of niche tokens that are not available in the pooled markets. Here, users can negotiate custom terms for assets such as SHIB or DOGE, opening new avenues for communities that often lack access to lending markets. In this marketplace, APYs and LTVs are defined by the terms agreed between participants, offering flexibility while keeping risk contained to individual P2P agreements.

mtTokens

Mutuum Finance also introduces interest-bearing tokens called mtTokens, which are issued 1:1 when assets are deposited into lending pools. For example, a user who deposits 1 ETH receives 1 mtETH in return. These tokens automatically accrue value over time, meaning that while the quantity of mtTokens remains the same, their redeemable value increases as interest accumulates. Because mtTokens are ERC-20 tokens, they can be freely held, transferred, or integrated into other DeFi applications without interrupting yield accrual.

In addition, mtTokens can be staked within Mutuum’s ecosystem to receive dividend rewards in the platform’s native MUTM tokens. This creates an extra layer of utility for depositors, allowing them to earn not only passive yield on their original assets but also a share of the protocol’s revenue distributed in MUTM, aligning long-term users with the growth of the platform.

Upcoming Roadmap Updates

According to a recent statement shared on X by a member of the Mutuum Finance team, the project is preparing to release important updates that will mark a major step forward in its development.

The team noted: “We’re now finalizing a bigger update, roadmap, current status, and upcoming milestones, accompanied by social content. We’re close and look forward to sharing it.”

Future Outlook and Next Steps

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance is preparing to share its updated roadmap, which will outline the current progress of development and highlight the next major milestones. The upcoming beta release of the platform is expected to provide early users with hands-on access to lending and borrowing features, while also testing the performance of mtTokens and the dual lending model in practice.

According to the team, beyond launch, they plan to expand across multiple blockchain networks, strengthening liquidity access for users in different ecosystems and positioning Mutuum Finance as a multi-chain DeFi protocol. With continued focus on security, transparency, and accessibility, these steps are aligned with the project’s long-term goal of building a robust and user-driven platform that can scale with the growing demands of decentralized finance.

