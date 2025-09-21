Solana Observers Add MAGACOIN FINANCE to Presale Market Narratives

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed that its presale has raised more than $14 million from over 13,500 investors. With 75% of its token allocation already sold, Solana observers have begun adding MAGACOIN FINANCE to presale market narratives as an emerging contender.





Presale Snapshot

Funds raised: $14 million+ confirmed



$14 million+ confirmed Participants: 13,500+ investors



13,500+ investors Progress: 75% sold out



75% sold out Launch price: $0.007



The structured presale model, which raises prices incrementally, has reinforced investor demand and created traction ahead of exchange listings.





Solana as Market Context

Solana continues to attract market attention for scalability and ecosystem growth. Within this environment, presale narratives tracked by Solana observers are beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE as part of the conversation on new entrants.





Why It’s Being Noted

$14 million presale success.



Rapid global participation.



Visibility in Solana-linked presale narratives.



Conclusion

Solana remains a reference point for high-throughput innovation, but the inclusion of MAGACOIN FINANCE in related presale narratives highlights how smaller projects are gaining recognition through measurable progress.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Images accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad242288-7e42-4657-996c-ac4949133967

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88d2094d-276d-47ff-9807-2062f832d0f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a31ca53e-1ed9-4c5c-8f88-5ee48c00e42d