NUTX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Nutex Health Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NUTX .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HaloMD was generating lucrative arbitration outcomes for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) revenues derived from Nutex’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable to the extent they resulted from fraudulent conduct; (3) the Company overstated both the extent to which it had remediated, and its ability to remediate, material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, Nutex was unable to account for the treatment of certain stock-based compensation obligations effectively; (5) Nutex improperly classified these stock-based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that Nutex would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); (7) accordingly, Nutex’s business and financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ public statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NUTX or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Nutex you have until October 21, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

