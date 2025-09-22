Golar LNG Limited Announces Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 22, 2025 — Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GLNG), has mandated a syndicate of banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, September 22. An offering of USD 144A/Reg S denominated benchmark 5NC2 senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) may follow, subject to market conditions.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 22, 2025

Investor Questions: +44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo – CEO

Eduardo Maranhão – CFO

Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

