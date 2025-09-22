The 20th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open kicks off in Wulong in China's "mountain city" Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 20 to 23, the 20th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open unfolded in Wulong District, west China's Chongqing Municipality known as the country's "mountain city."

As an international Class A mountain outdoor sports event, this year's competition not only upheld its hallmark of high-caliber athleticism but also served as a pivotal window into Wulong's deep integration of sports with its economy, culture, and tourism sectors.

Since its launch in 2003, the contest has evolved into one of the world's most influential outdoor cross-country events. Its scale has grown consistently, its competitive standards have risen steadily, and its global reach has expanded markedly. This year's edition drew 35 elite professional teams from a host of countries and regions, including China, New Zealand, and Australia.

Leveraging this top-tier event, Wulong District has steadily advanced the integration of "sports + tourism," infusing fresh momentum into regional development.

In recent years, with the goal of building a national high-quality outdoor sports destination, Wulong has strategically developed diverse offerings -- from ice-snow tourism and polo to low-altitude flights and RV camping -- truly bringing to life the model: "lush mountains and clear waters set the stage, outdoor sports take center stage, and the region reaps the benefits."

Data from Wulong's culture and tourism development commission showed that from January to August 2025, the district welcomed 34.94 million visits in total, generating over 15 billion yuan in comprehensive tourism revenue. Of this, sports tourism accounted for 6.4 million visits and 2.7 billion yuan in related comprehensive income.

As the permanent home of the China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open, Wulong is accelerating the development of an outdoor sports ecosystem that integrates competition, leisure, and consumption -- driven by policy guidance, project implementation, and sectoral integration.

Prior initiatives include the release of the Wulong outdoor sports industry plan (2023-2030) and a strategic cooperation agreement with the mountaineering sports management center of the General Administration of Sport of China, aimed at co-building a mountain outdoor sports hub. Additionally, Wulong's innovative tourism pass policy has yielded impressive results: from January to August, it attracted 337,500 pass holders, driving 5.788 million visits to local scenic spots and 453.8 million yuan in revenue, representing substantial year-on-year growth.

Looking ahead, Wulong will further expand integrated projects under the "outdoor +" umbrella, including "outdoor + tourism," "outdoor + education," and "outdoor + agriculture." Plans also include launching low-altitude tourism routes and partnering with renowned attractions like Zhangjiajie to create an "air tourism corridor" -- all to forge a seamless consumption loop where "visitors can travel after competitions and shop while traveling."

